News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Leaders Gather In Tampa
May 11 and 12, 2017 for Coalition Training and Collaboration
The 2- day intensive workshop, titled "Establishing, Operationalizing and Sustaining a Healthcare Coalition", will provide the knowledge, tools and resources emerging healthcare coalition leaders and state preparedness personnel need to build and manage a strong coalition in their various regions. These coalitions serve as the coordinating body to incentivizes diverse and often competitive health care organizations to work together along with state, local and federal agencies as a whole system prior to, during, and after large scale emergencies. When emergencies occur, these systems will bridge where gaps in communication once were. The workshop is being delivered by subject matter experts from bParati, LLC (http://bparati.com/
ABOUT TAMPA BAY HEALTH & MEDICAL PREPAREDNESS COALITION
Tampa Bay Health and Medical Preparedness Coalition (Tampa Bay HMPC) is a collaborative network of healthcare organizations and their respective public and private sector response partners. Membership in the Coalition is open to all Florida, Region 4 healthcare providers. West Central Florida Disaster Services, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, serves as the responsible entity assuming the administrative and financial aspects on behalf of the coalition. To learn more about Tampa Bay HMPC, e-mail TampaBayHMPC@
Media Contact
Laurie Stogniew
Bayshore Marketing Group
7277445992
***@bayshoremg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse