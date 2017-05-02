 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Healthcare Emergency Preparedness Leaders Gather In Tampa

May 11 and 12, 2017 for Coalition Training and Collaboration
 
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Tampa Bay Health & Medical Preparedness Coalition (http://www.tampabayhmpc.org/) will be hosting leaders from 11 states to Tampa for training and ways to work together with their local coalition members to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergency and other incidents that impact the public's health.

The 2- day intensive workshop, titled "Establishing, Operationalizing and Sustaining a Healthcare Coalition", will provide the knowledge, tools and resources emerging healthcare coalition leaders and state preparedness personnel need to build and manage a strong coalition in their various regions.  These coalitions serve as the coordinating body to incentivizes diverse and often competitive health care organizations to work together along with state, local and federal agencies as a whole system prior to, during, and after large scale emergencies.  When emergencies occur, these systems will bridge where gaps in communication once were.   The workshop is being delivered by subject matter experts from bParati, LLC (http://bparati.com/), the only National firm focused exclusively on supporting the development needs of healthcare coalitions.  Currently there are 470 coalitions and over 28,000 coalition members throughout the country.  It is a goal for each coalition to increase membership beyond hospitals, emergency management agencies, public health and EMS agencies and to include long-term care centers, home health agencies, community health centers, dialysis clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, community mental health centers and others.

ABOUT TAMPA BAY HEALTH & MEDICAL PREPAREDNESS COALITION

Tampa Bay Health and Medical Preparedness Coalition (Tampa Bay HMPC) is a collaborative network of healthcare organizations and their respective public and private sector response partners.  Membership in the Coalition is open to all Florida, Region 4 healthcare providers.  West Central Florida Disaster Services, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization, serves as the responsible entity assuming the administrative and financial aspects on behalf of the coalition. To learn more about Tampa Bay HMPC, e-mail  TampaBayHMPC@gmail.com

Media Contact
Laurie Stogniew
Bayshore Marketing Group
7277445992
***@bayshoremg.com
