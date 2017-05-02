World Renowned Forensics Guru to Establish New Advanced Smart Television Network Featuring "Smart U with Dr. Joye"

New Smart Lifestyle Talk Show to Feature Dr. Joye M. Carter.

-- International Enterprises, LLC announced today that the Company has reached an agreement to expand its program to provide users a high definition smart television access The "Smart U Interactive"Global Network will be available starting this Summer on VrTuo Interactive.Before there was "CSI" or "Body of Truth", there was Dr. Joye M. Carter, MD. Dr. Carter has been at the forefront of identifying with some of the world's top forensic cases. Dr. Carter now plans to use modern smart television technology to provide her teachings and empowerment programs with a more scalable accessibility.The new smart television network is designed to support Dr. Carter's mission in providing the best and most affective medium to reach her global constituencies and students. The network will feature Dr. Carter as a host to a new lifestyles Interactive show, "Smart U with Dr. Joye", that now will be accessible to more than 150 Countries abroad.The "Smart U Interactive"Global Network is providing the platform for Dr. Carter to provide a more effective outreach for educational and wellness advantages to the viewers. The new interactive network will use entertaining engaging formats to deliver a more exciting experience to the viewers, providing a robust interactive format for the viewers to experience and enjoy."The smart television network provides me the opportunity to make a more personalized and emotional attachment to my students, colleagues and modern families. I have the opportunity to empower and inspire my clients at a more dynamic level of interaction than ever before.In today's technology driven era these are the tools of the future in how media helps to create change in our social fabrics. It's in the effects of positively charged media used as human mood enhancement."States Dr. Joye M. Carter, MD, International Enterprises, LLC.The new smart network is to launch this summer and will be produced from Houston, Texas and other remote locations on a show by show basis. The new network is to provide a variety of shows. The diverse programs that provide live interactive sessions such as smart cooking segments as well as health and wellness shows.About "Smart U Interactive"Global Network"Smart U with Dr. Joye" provides educational and informative program content for clients, employees and the general user having interest in Forensic Pathology continuing education. Dr. Joye M. Carter is considered one of the top experts in forensic science and Pathology. Beyond educational use the network is to use the new programs to provide clients and users the elite services of Dr. Joye M. Carter