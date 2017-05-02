50 Pine Lake Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677
OLDSMAR, Fla.
- May 8, 2017
- PRLog
-- Desirable East lake Woodlands is the location of this impressive golf course frontage, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, rambling ranch pool home. From the lushly landscaped lot to the sparkling bird-caged pool, this home checks off all the boxes! The shady lot is slightly elevated and overlooks the 1st hole of the south golf course, with breathtaking views from the great room, master bedroom, covered lanai and pool. The manicured landscaping and paver entrance invite you into the generously sized 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car-garage pool home. The double-door foyer with gleaming white tile opens into the over-sized living room with wood burning fireplace and dining alcove with wet bar. The galley-style kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The master suite offers two walk-in closets, and a large, bright bathroom with tub. The second guest bedroom with walk-in closet offers a private screened porch with vaulted ceiling and views of the preserve lot to the east and the golf course to the south. The third bedroom also has a very generous walk-in closet. The inside laundry room has plenty of cabinets and is only steps away from the kitchen. The tropical back yard is a delight with a shady lanai overlooking the inviting pool area which has solar panels. This is the perfect place to entertain, or you can sit back and enjoy the vast views of the golf course. The community offers many amenities including golf, fitness center, full-service clubhouse and much more. See this one before its gone!
To view pictures and details, please visit: http://50pinelakedrive.thebestlisting.com/To schedule a private showing of this property, please call Deborah Ward & Associates at 727-216-9273 or email info@DeborahWard.com
