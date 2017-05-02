News By Tag
RelyMD Co-Founder to Present at LeadingAge North Carolina's Spring Conference
Dr. Bobby Park Will Lead Discussion on Preventing Hospital Readmissions Virtually through Telemedicine
A virtual health service that provides 24/7/365 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults, RelyMD's web and mobile-based service allows patients to quickly obtain high-quality medical care – via computer, smartphone, tablet, or phone call – with one of RelyMD's 100 Raleigh-based physicians.
"In 2015, nearly 45 percent of hospital admissions from long-term care facilities were deemed as potentially avoidable and telemedicine can have a huge impact on decreasing that number," said Dr. Bobby Park, co-founder of RelyMD. "At RelyMD, we're able to provide nursing facilities with access to the same doctors their residents would normally see in the emergency department, which in turn can help reduce avoidable hospital readmissions, attract new residents, reduce empty beds and decrease costs."
Dr. Park will speak from approximately 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and RelyMD will have an exhibit table at the event throughout the conference. Registration for the conference is available here (https://leadingagenc.site-
About RelyMD: RelyMD is a virtual health service that provides 24/7 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults via video consultation. Patients are able to seek treatment from a doctor with an average wait time of less than 10 minutes via web browser or mobile app. RelyMD is owned and staffed by Wake Emergency Physicians, PA, a group of 100 emergency medicine physicians who provide care to approximately 300,000 patients annually at hospitals throughout the region. To learn more about how RelyMD works, visit www.relymd.com.
