LiveActive Sport Medicine Welcomes Joshua Rago, Sport Massage Therapist
Massage Therapy, Sport Massage, Neurofunctional Acupuncture, Cupping, Graston Technique
Welcome to the team Joshua!
Joshua Rago, Registered Massage Therapist, SMT (cc), Neurofunctional Acupuncture Provider
When athletes and active individuals experience injuries, it is not uncommon for their lives to unravel and affect all aspects of their life. Joshua's greatest passion is providing care and treatment to those individuals who have experienced setbacks to any degree with in their sport. He helps provide the highest standard of care, education, motivation and peace of mind for every person he works with.
Joshua knows that no one-single approach to treatment is right for everyone, and so he has been formally trained in a range of additional modalities including Neurofunctional Acupuncture, Sport Massage Therapist, Graston Technique ® Provider, Kinesio / Athletic Taping, Cupping Massage and Shiatsu / Floor assisted athletic stretching.
His educational background includes McMaster University (Neurofunctional Acupuncture)
Some highlights of Joshua's career so far include Team Massage Therapist for the CWHL's 2016/17 Toronto Furies, Instructor at Mohawk College, Event Massage Therapist 2017 CWBL Woman's National Championship, Event Massage Therapist OFSAA 2017 Wrestling Championship, Team Massage Therapist for the 2016 National Ontario Junior Wheelchair Basketball Team, Athlete Medical for the 2016 Ontario Summer Games, Athlete Medical for the 2015 Toronto PanAm/ParaPanAm Games, Event Sport Massage Therapist for the 2015 Canadian Master's Swimming Championship and Sport Massage Therapist for the past 3 consecutive years for the Ride To Conquer Cancer.
A quote that he stands behind "The supreme misfortune is when theory outstrips performance"
For more information please visit www.liveactivesportmed.com
LiveActive Sport Medicine
***@liveactivesportmed.com
