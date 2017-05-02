LiveActive Sport Medicine Welcomes Joshua Rago, Sport Massage Therapist

 
TORONTO - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- LiveActive Sport Medicine would like to formally welcome Joshua Rago to the team. With an extensive background and diverse skillset, Joshua is a highly qualified massage therapist and we're lucky to have him. Joshua will be available Monday and Thursday evenings, and Friday mornings.

Welcome to the team Joshua!

Joshua Rago, Registered Massage Therapist, SMT (cc), Neurofunctional Acupuncture Provider
When athletes and active individuals experience injuries, it is not uncommon for their lives to unravel and affect all aspects of their life. Joshua's greatest passion is providing care and treatment to those individuals who have experienced setbacks to any degree with in their sport. He helps provide the highest standard of care, education, motivation and peace of mind for every person he works with.

Joshua knows that no one-single approach to treatment is right for everyone, and so he has been formally trained in a range of additional modalities including Neurofunctional Acupuncture, Sport Massage Therapist, Graston Technique ® Provider, Kinesio / Athletic Taping, Cupping Massage and Shiatsu / Floor assisted athletic stretching.

His educational background includes McMaster University (Neurofunctional Acupuncture), Everest College (Massage Therapy) and Humber College (Adv. Diploma in Fitness and Health Promotions) with Kinesiology Theory studied at York University. Joshua leverages his knowledge in Exercise Science and experience working as a Personal Trainer (7 years) to provide patients with exemplary remedial exercise and homecare to best accelerate recovery and success with treatment.

Some highlights of Joshua's career so far include Team Massage Therapist for the CWHL's 2016/17 Toronto Furies, Instructor at Mohawk College, Event Massage Therapist 2017 CWBL Woman's National Championship, Event Massage Therapist OFSAA 2017 Wrestling Championship, Team Massage Therapist for the 2016 National Ontario Junior Wheelchair Basketball Team, Athlete Medical for the 2016 Ontario Summer Games, Athlete Medical for the 2015 Toronto PanAm/ParaPanAm Games, Event Sport Massage Therapist for the 2015 Canadian Master's Swimming Championship and Sport Massage Therapist for the past 3 consecutive years for the Ride To Conquer Cancer.

A quote that he stands behind "The supreme misfortune is when theory outstrips performance" Leonardo DiVinci

For more information please visit www.liveactivesportmed.com and to stay up to date with current events see our routine blog posts at http://www.liveactivesportmed.com/liveactive-news-events/

Contact
LiveActive Sport Medicine
***@liveactivesportmed.com
