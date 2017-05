WriteLoss Expands in MidWest Region Neal McLoughlin

WriteLoss hires Neal McLoughlin as Vice President of MidWest Region.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Xactimate

• Billing

• Construction Industry:

• Construction Location:

• Chicago - Illinois - US

Media Contact

Lindsay Milam

352-445-8936

***@writeloss.com Lindsay Milam352-445-8936

End

-- WriteLoss INC.Neal McLoughlin800-272-1601773-497-2856neal@writeloss.comWriteLoss.comWriteloss hires Neal McLoughlinAs Vice President of Midwest RegionChicago, IL, May 8, 2017– WRITELOSS today announced that well-regarded industry professional Mr. Neal McLoughlin has joined the firm's Chicago, IL office as Senior Vice President.Mr. McLoughlin will be responsible for directing, planning, operating and scheduling of all claims assignments within the Midwest region."I am excited about being selected as WRITELOSS V.P. for the Midwest region. I look forward to implementing our growth strategy by continuing to provide our unique best-in-class claims production services to our clients."McLoughlin joins WRITELOSS from Illinois Association of Public Adjusters where he served as President. Previously he was a principal in Loss Consultant Group and drove the brand from a single state to a top producing multi state operation.Mr. McLoughlin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from CC of St Joseph and an M.B.A. from St Xavier University. He attained the highly regarded CFE designation and is a member of the NSPII (National Society of Professional Insurance Investigators). He has pioneered the use of UAV technology in the insurance construction field.Professional SummaryMr. Neal McLoughlin BS, MBA, ACFE has most recently headed the expansion and growth of MRCLAIM Loss Consultant Group. His diverse background includes 20 years of investigations which supports the experience necessary to determine cause and origin determination NFPA 921 Accidental/Incendiary/Scene investigation.He is the past President of the Illinois Association of Public Adjusters and current Board Member. Previously Mr. McLoughlin owned and operated City General Contractors and is a Qualified Unlimited Roofing Licensee.He has experience as a Licensed Public Adjuster in multiple states as well as being an Appraisal Adjuster and Umpire.His working knowledge and experience in policy coverage review as well as causation and construction estimating uniquely qualify him to lead our Midwest Region expansion of WriteLoss.CEO & Founder of WRITELOSS, David Herring said,"Our success is most closely tied to the quality of our staff and experience of our leadership. Neal McLoughlin could not be a better addition as he will certainly provide leadership and a growth in our remote claims, appraisal, inspections, and large loss building consulting! ".About WRITELOSSWRITELOSS is a privately held company headed by CEO David Herring... WRITELOSS currently supports more than 5.35 billion dollars in estimates annually and has continued to grow steadily.WRITELOSS Inc. currently works in 48 states and 3 Canadian provinces. Key Management collectively possess over 100 years of insurance claims management.With the establishment of a WriteLoss Chicago, IL office WRITELOSS significantly strengthensthe company's Midwest regional presenceas well as establishes itself as a North American leader in theestimating and claims services sector.For more information please visit www.writeloss.com Or Contact Lindsay Milam352-445-8936 or Lindsay@writeloss.com