WriteLoss Expands in MidWest Region Neal McLoughlin
WriteLoss hires Neal McLoughlin as Vice President of MidWest Region.
Contact Neal McLoughlin
Telephone 800-272-1601
Cell 773-497-2856
Email neal@writeloss.com
Website WriteLoss.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 8, 2017
Writeloss hires Neal McLoughlin
As Vice President of Midwest Region
Chicago, IL, May 8, 2017– WRITELOSS today announced that well-regarded industry professional Mr. Neal McLoughlin has joined the firm's Chicago, IL office as Senior Vice President.
Mr. McLoughlin will be responsible for directing, planning, operating and scheduling of all claims assignments within the Midwest region.
"I am excited about being selected as WRITELOSS V.P. for the Midwest region. I look forward to implementing our growth strategy by continuing to provide our unique best-in-class claims production services to our clients."
McLoughlin joins WRITELOSS from Illinois Association of Public Adjusters where he served as President. Previously he was a principal in Loss Consultant Group and drove the brand from a single state to a top producing multi state operation.
Mr. McLoughlin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from CC of St Joseph and an M.B.A. from St Xavier University. He attained the highly regarded CFE designation and is a member of the NSPII (National Society of Professional Insurance Investigators)
Professional Summary
Mr. Neal McLoughlin BS, MBA, ACFE has most recently headed the expansion and growth of MRCLAIM Loss Consultant Group. His diverse background includes 20 years of investigations which supports the experience necessary to determine cause and origin determination NFPA 921 Accidental/Incendiary/
He is the past President of the Illinois Association of Public Adjusters and current Board Member. Previously Mr. McLoughlin owned and operated City General Contractors and is a Qualified Unlimited Roofing Licensee.
He has experience as a Licensed Public Adjuster in multiple states as well as being an Appraisal Adjuster and Umpire.
His working knowledge and experience in policy coverage review as well as causation and construction estimating uniquely qualify him to lead our Midwest Region expansion of WriteLoss.
CEO & Founder of WRITELOSS, David Herring said,
"Our success is most closely tied to the quality of our staff and experience of our leadership. Neal McLoughlin could not be a better addition as he will certainly provide leadership and a growth in our remote claims, appraisal, inspections, and large loss building consulting! ".
About WRITELOSS
WRITELOSS is a privately held company headed by CEO David Herring... WRITELOSS currently supports more than 5.35 billion dollars in estimates annually and has continued to grow steadily.
WRITELOSS Inc. currently works in 48 states and 3 Canadian provinces. Key Management collectively possess over 100 years of insurance claims management.
With the establishment of a WriteLoss Chicago, IL office WRITELOSS significantly strengthens
the company's Midwest regional presence
as well as establishes itself as a North American leader in the
estimating and claims services sector.
For more information please visit www.writeloss.com
Or Contact Lindsay Milam
352-445-
Media Contact
Lindsay Milam
352-445-8936
***@writeloss.com
