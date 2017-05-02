News By Tag
Proforma Durkee Announces Relocation Due to Growth
"We are so excited for the expansion of our business," said Mike Durkee. "With a rapidly growing company comes a rapidly growing workforce and this location will accommodate our new employees while allowing for continued growth."
Proforma Durkee has seen exponential growth over the past few years, increasing their annual sales from approximately $400,000 to more than $4 million. Melinda Durkee was awarded a bronze Stevie Award for 'Female Entrepreneur of the Year' at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Proforma Durkee has also been recognized in several industry publications for their unprecedented growth and their success in securing major acquisitions."
"It's through our community that we have been able to experience this growth at such a rapid pace," said Melinda Durkee. "We have always been committed to providing the best marketing services to the greater Charlotte area and we are so excited to continue giving back to the community through the growth of our company and building our workforce with talented local individuals."
Proforma Durkee is a growing business with a wide variety of products and services to offer customers including online company stores, uniforms and apparel, promotional products, multi-media, print and more. With Proforma Durkee, sales and marketing professionals will gain instant access to a large support center, unlimited products and services and a dedicated customer service rep, all committed to helping secure client relationships. Proforma Durkee has the knowledge, dedication and experience to help businesses reach their goals by tapping into the power and resources of a $500 million organization.
To learn more about Proforma Durkee, please visit them at ProformaDurkee.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
