Etech Global Services is 2017 CCW Excellence Award Finalists

-- For the second consecutive year, Etech Global Services has been nominated as a finalist for a prestigious CCW Excellence Award. Each year, the Call Center Week (CCW) Conference and Expo brings together the call center community to exchange information, technology, upcoming trends and more. The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance. The awards are dedicated to recognizing world-class thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.Etech Global Services is proud to be a finalist in the category of "Best Training & Development Program" and notably, was also a recipient of this award at the 17th Annual Call Center Week last year.Etech's Learning and Development (L&D) department, in partnership with operational management, devises training modules designed to improve and enhance the proficiencies and competencies of Etech employees at appropriate levels from aspiring leaders to coaching tactics for front-line managers. Appropriate training programs help employees develop and enhance their skills and ensure that employees are prepared to contribute their efforts to the growth story of the company."We are honored to be recognized for the efforts made by our team in providing purposeful training modules and facilitated workshops. Etech is committed to deliver overall employee development and create remarkable results for our customers, "said Etech's President, Matt Rocco. "It's a great place to work!"Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.