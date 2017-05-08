News By Tag
WriteLoss Expands in West Region Andy McCabe
WriteLoss Hires Andy McCabe as Vice President of West Region.
Contact Andrew McCabe
Telephone 800-272-
Cell 971-806-6193
Email andrew@writeloss.com
Website WriteLoss.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
WRITELOSS hires Andrew McCabe
as Vice President of West Region
Bend, OR, – WRITELOSS today announced that well-regarded industry professional Mr. Andrew McCabe has joined the firm's Bend, Oregon office as Vice President.
Mr. McCabe will be responsible for directing, planning, operating and scheduling of all claims assignments within the West region.
"WriteLoss has been a partner in my success since the inception of my own consultancy. I'm looking forward to contributing to the future of the insurance repair industry."
McCabe joins WRITELOSS from Claims Delegates where he served as President. Previously he worked as General Manager of two mid-size Restoration firms on the West Coast.
Mr. McCabe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business at Oregon State University. He has earned most major certifications from the IICRC and RIA.
Professional Summary
Mr. McCabe most recently established and operated Claims Delegates, a claims consulting and estimate writing company based in Bend, OR. Before that, he worked as Senior Estimator, General Manager, Mitigation Manager and Lead Water Tech for several companies based throughout the West and Northwest. Andy's experience and professional reach makes him uniquely qualified to lead the West Region expansion of WriteLoss.
CEO & Founder, David Herring said,
"Andy McCabe has been a friend, client, and counselor to WriteLoss for years. Andy is a natural disruptor, always seeking a better way to bring positive change to the insurance claims industry. We are blessed to have McCabe joining our ranks to provide better services to our western regional clients with claims writing, inspection, large loss consulting, and appraisal."
About WRITELOSS
WRITELOSS is a privately held company headed by CEO David Herring ... WRITELOSS currently supports more than 5.35 billion dollars in estimates annually and has continued to grow steadily.
WRITELOSS Inc. currently works in 48 states and 3 Canadian provinces. Key Management collectively possess over 100 years of insurance claims management.
With the establishment of a WriteLoss West, OR office WRITELOSS significantly strengthens
the company's Western regional presence as well as
establishes itself as a North American leader in the
estimating and claims services sector.
For more information please visit www.writeloss.com
Or Contact Lindsay Milam
352-445-8936 or Lindsay@writeloss.com
Media Contact
Lindsay Milam
352-445-8936
***@writeloss.com
