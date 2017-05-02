Courtyard Hotel Opens In Hershey, Pennsylvania

Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers

-- Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue opened its doors in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Friday, May 5, 2017. Featuring an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience.Located at 515 East Chocolate Avenue, the 120-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Bears Creek Hershey Hotel LLC and managed by Shaner Hotel Group of State College, Pennsylvania. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue offers guests convenient access to Hershey Park, the Hershey Store and the Giant Center. Rates begin at $129 per night.Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette makes for a soothing and calm environment."From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The "LoungeAround"sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room. Each room also features the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu and Netflix accounts, as well as YouTube, Pandora, and Crackle, through the HDTV in their guestroom.An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A "Shower Nook" housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower.The Courtyard Hershey Chocolate Avenue also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.Green has been Courtyard's signature color since Marriott launched the brand 30 years ago. Now it is even greener with the introduction of a guest recycling program for the environment. Receptacles for paper, glass, plastic and metal are conveniently located by side exits.The four-story hotel features an indoor swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a courtyard with barbecue grills and a fire pit, and guest laundry, and offers 1,000 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 80 people.About Courtyard by MarriottCourtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in nearly 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.About Chafia Capital PartnersChafia Capital Partners was founded in 2003 and is a real estate investment and private equity firm. Chafia Capital believes in implementing a highly proactive methodology relating to each opportunity it is involved in. This approach includes a management style that seeks to achieve maximum value added results through a comprehensive strategic process that emphasizes thorough due diligence and both cost and risk management. Chafia Capital Partners, through its related entities, has invested in numerous commercial real estate assets across a variety of property type segments and has experience in developing and repositioning commercial properties. Chafia Capital Partners also participates in private equity and venture capital transactions as a capital provider and advisor to both startup and existing operating businesses.About Shaner HotelsHeadquartered in State College, Pa., Shaner Hotels is part of the Shaner Companies, a diversified, privately held company that owns and operates investments in the lodging, finance, energy and professional service sectors. Shaner Hotels is a developer/owner/operator that currently operates more than 40 hotels.For more information please visit the company website at www.shanercorp.com.