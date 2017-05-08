 
Autism Treatment Centre in Mississauga provides in-home ABA/IBI Therapy

 
 
15776933_1828823287390316_3204696569654154988_o
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Sky Is The Limit Autism Services, a leading Mississauga Autism Treatment Service, has launched a new service called "In-Home therapy".  The new service allows clients to be treated in the comfort of their homes and receive ABA (Applied Behavioral Analysis) or IBI (Intensive Behavioral Intervention) Therapy.

This service is unique in the region as similar treatment services require the client to bring their child to the centre.  This service is designed to increase the comfort of the child being within their own environment and use their own toys, as well as help the parents be able to schedule services around their own schedule.

"Our focus is on the client's comfort.  A child treated within their own comfort environment is better receptive to treatment and shows bigger improvement.  It's also comforting and convenient for parents" said Eilaf AbdelRahim, Co-Founder and Chief Therapist.

The service has been already implemented and it has been receiving positive impression from clients in the GTA and surrounding regions where our services are provided.  Sky Is The Limit Autism remains committed to provide full quality service from clients' homes.

Sky Is the Limit Autism Services for Treatment & Development provides our community with autism treatment sevices. We specialize in treatment therapy, offering coaching and consulting for parents, in-home respite care and training/ workshops.

Website for more information http://www.skyautism.ca

Sky Is The Limit Autism Services
14378889601
info@skyautism.ca
May 08, 2017
