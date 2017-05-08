 
VDart ChatEngine to disrupt real-time instant messaging

 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- VDartDigital the leading digital transformations company has released a real-time instant messaging app solution. Titled ChatEngine, the chat app solution is a state-of-the-art rendering that will enable enterprises to quickly render chat apps for communication and collaboration from any devices running on any OS.

"We are positioning VDart ChatEngine as a solution for enterprises to build high-end chat apps that will take away the pain in everyday remote communication & collaboration." added Sidd, MD of VDartDigital.

Loads of features

According to Sid VDart ChatEngine comes preloaded with loads of features for organization, communication, collaboration, scalability and security.

"We have engineered as a new-age solution where everything that an office-goer or a remote worked would need to stay connected to the office communication channel

Integrated Communication & Collaboration features

Traditional chat applications do not have ample collaboration features. Typical collaboration tools are too sophisticated and can often be used only in desktop systems.

VDart ChatEngine breaks this pattern by positioning itself as a solution for building flexible apps that do both communication and collaboration. From file sharing to real-time chat presence indicators, video calling, so on extends the integrated communication & collaboration features of VDart ChatEngine.

100% Customizable solution

"Enterprises and private users can customize the solution anyway they want to best suit their chat purpose." asserted Sid on the customizability of VDart ChatEngine.

As a 100% customizable solution, VDart ChatEngine would allow users to customize it any way to be used for various instant messaging purposes including social circles, office hangouts, in-app messaging, etc.

Quick Scalability

VDart ChatEngine is hosted on cloud servers making it easy to scale an app built using the solution easily without any second thought.

Enterprises cannot always have an accurate estimate of the number of users or the storage capacity that their dedicated chat app would require.

"So, we have envisioned VDart ChatEngine as a cloud-based product that can be scaled up or downsized anytime according to current needs." said Sidd

High-end security

Enterprise communication & collaboration across networks require security of the highest grade. Symantec and several other Internet security agencies have been publishing reports that reveal scary details about phishing and hacking patterns have changed with times.

"We deploy encryption, two-factor authentication and a host of other fortified security measures in VDart ChatEngine." added Sidd when enquired about the security provisions in the instant messaging solution. He claims that the solution is capable of building secure and hack-proof apps that keep the level of privacy and confidentiality in enterprise communication & collaboration at its peak.

More information about VDart ChatEngine can be found from here http://www.vdartdigital.com/mobile-messaging-solution.php

VDartDigital
***@vdartdigital.com
Email:***@vdartdigital.com
Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017
Click to Share