xyzReptiles restocking all Morphs of Baby Sand Boas for Sale Starting May 1st
xyzReptiles will be restocking all of their Baby Sand Boas for Sale starting May 1st and will have a steady supply of these beautiful baby snakes for sale on a continuous basis.
The owners of xyzReptiles have been working hard to bring rare new reptile morphs to the market and have also been making sure that the proper dietary and heating requirements have been met for every baby snake that will be housed at their Miami facility. The proper housing is the first step in ensuring these beautiful baby snakes will feed and thrive as they await to be delivered to their new homes.
"We are so happy to see such a huge variety of Sand Boas for sale on our site", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Amir continued to say, "These brightly colored reptiles are a true joy to work with and we expect to have them in stock on a regular basis and to be able to offer them to our valued customers".
Sand Boas are found in Sub Saharan Africa, Arabia, India, Asia and southeastern Europe. They are a short and heavy bodied constrictor that show sexual size dimorphism with males staying smaller than twenty inches while females have been known to exceed three feet in length. They are boas and therefore give live birth and can have litters of up to twenty five offspring at one time.
Visit https://www.xyzreptiles.com for more updates on Sand Boas.
