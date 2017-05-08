News By Tag
Can Hair loss be erased from the face of the world?
It is a problem that is even striking teenagers and middle-aged men and women. Hair loss or baldness was most known to attack aging men, but it is a divergent problem these days.
Hair transplant procedures today are the leading hair restoration techniques which produce natural and as well as permanent results. If that is the case, can we go on living the same way because we know about the best solution for hair loss?
Dr. K.K. Arora (MBBS, MS, M.ch plastic surgery Russia) and one of the experts in the hair transplant sector in India says that unless people change their lifestyles and habits before and after a hair transplant; there won't be a bigger change. He continues to say that if anyone wants to retain his or her hair after a hair transplant, he must take proactive measures to avoid the same scenario. If anyone is to avoid losing hair he or she can follow the instructions below;
Know about hair fall
Most people know hair loss as a genetic problem and they are less concerned about it. The fact is hair loss is divided into different types such as Alopecia Areata which is the sudden loss of hair from some parts of the scalp, Telogen Effluvium resulting from stress, and Trichotillomania, a psychological problem where one pulls out his or her own hair.
One may feel secure from all these cases, but hair loss can occur to anyone at any age.
How do you look after your hair?
Over braiding and styling of hair are never advisable for anyone. Exposing hair to the heat in the saloons is also another instance that weakens the hair follicles causing them to fall out easily. Leaving the hair to relax for about 2 weeks before you style again will allow the hair roots to strengthen.
This also calls for proper massaging of the scalp with hair oil or onion juice at least twice a week. Avoid harsh hair products because they destroy the hair cells.
What to eat
If you are at the risk of losing hair, mind what you eat every single meal to reduce the chances of losing hair immediately. Biotin sources like milk products and eggs, Vitamin B, meat, fish, amla, avocado, spinach, and legumes have nutrients that prevent and reduce hair fall.
Poor habits
Smoking may seem proper to many men and women in India, but a silent killer. Smoking doesn't only pollute the air, but blocks the pores meant to pass air in the scalp. It also reduces the functionality of the hair cells and roots causing degeneration at the end.
How much do you sleep?
Many deprive themselves of sleep due to a number of reasons. Sleep is very important to all humans because it is the time the body rests from all the day's hard work. Sleeping at least 7 to 9 hours will help the body regenerate its cells and repair the worn out ones to reduce hair loss.
These simple ways will at least help in eliminating hair loss.
