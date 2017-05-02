Annual Beach Cleaning & May 1st Celebration in Creta Maris Beach Resort

The hotel Creta Maris Beach Resort organized another event in order to clean the local beach and celebrate the 1st of May.

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

-- On Monday 1of May, Creta Maris Beach Resort organized its, in the context of the environmental program "Clean Up the Med", and celebrated theOn a nature's day celebration and with a keen sense of environmental responsibility, Creta Maris Green Team -the environmental group of Creta Maris Beach Resort - has carried out the annual cleaning of Creta Maris / Kastri beach. During this activity, all the participants were informed about the high importance of maintaining the coastlines clean and the objectives of the "Clean Up the MED" program, the actions of which are recognized as environmental and educational activities, and are considered as a major award criterion for the Blue Flag program.After the beach cleaning, the employees and visitors of Creta Maris celebrated the May 1st by collecting flowers and creating colorful garlands, in collaboration with the resort's Children's Club "Asterias" and the animation team, which were placed at the resort's and conference center's entrances.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Please find pictures on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: