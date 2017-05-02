News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AIMPA to Organize a Launch Function for Plastivision India-2019 in Delhi!
The event will be presided over by the chief guest – Shri Anant Kumar (Hon'ble Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers & Parliamentary Affairs) while Shri Anuj Kumar Bishnoi (Secretary, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Govt. of India) and Shri Mansukh L. Mandaviya (Hon'ble MoS for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shipping, Road Transport & Highways, GoI) will be the guests of honor. Other dignitaries on the list are – Mr. Haren Sanghvi (President, AIPMA), Mr. Ajay Desai (Chairman, PVI 2019), Mr. Kailash B. Murarka (Chairman, National Advisory Board) and Prof. (Dr.) S K Nayak (Chief Patron, PVI 2019).
Plastivision India has become the largest plastic industry trade show in India. The PVI-2017, held in January at Mumbai was a resounding success with record-breaking participation (200,000 visitors and 1395+ exhibitors) and business deals being signed up at the five-day event.
The show gave impetus to the 'Make in India' program as it displayed a host of special initiatives such as – Job & Career fair, MSME clinic, technical seminars, solar solutions, and lots more! Exhibitors and attendees thanked and praised the organizers of PVI for giving them an opportunity to showcase their offerings and connect with the potential audience.
With each edition of the show, PVI continues to see participation of new and returning exhibitors and visitors. According to the organizers, PVI 2019 will build on the positive results established in PVI-2019 and spotlight latest in trends, technologies, products, solutions and exceptional networking events and conferences.
It will serve as a mutually beneficial platform for exhibitors and visitors to tap opportunities, share knowledge, meet entrepreneurs from different countries, network and exchange relevant information and meet decision-makers.
Slated on 28th February – 4th March 2019 at a new venue, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the 11th edition of Plastivision India promises once more to be "beyond expectations"
About Plastivision India:
Plastivision India is the major plastic industry event held in India once every three years. Organized by All India Plastic Manufacturer's Association (AIPMA), the largest non-profit apex body that works towards the welfare of plastic fraternity, PVI has a glorious history of 30 years and has journeyed to become the top 10 plastic industry events globally.
Visit http://www.plastivision.org for more information.
Contact
Plastivision India
***@plastivision.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse