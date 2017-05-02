Weather prediction added to Eclipse viewing. Find the best locations to watch the eclipse

On August 21, 2017, the chances of viewing the total eclipse has been increased drastically. Eclipsey has added weather prediction to their available information allowing a person to know the predicted weather for their chosen location.

-- With the addition of weather forecasting, Eclipsey has made viewing the August 21st Total Eclipse even easier. When a person signs up they will be able to enter their location and their preferences, and Eclipsey will help them find the best place to view the total eclipse, now showing the predicted weather for their chosen location. As the path of the eclipse across America will only be 70 miles wide it is imperitive that a person have all the information possible to find the best location. Fugure plans by Eclipsey will be to add suggested alternate sites in case the weater at a person's chosen site is predicted to be less than optimal.Eclipsey is mostly complete, but has started a KickStarter campaign to help them with additional funding to cover anticipated future expenses. In addition to providing valuable services like helping a person choose the optimal site, Eclipsey is offering several packages that include the essential ISO approved Eclipse glasses, along with novelties such as branded T-shirts and coffee mugs. Check out their KickStarter campaign atFurther information can be found at their website at https://www.eclipsey.com