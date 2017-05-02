News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Weather prediction added to Eclipse viewing. Find the best locations to watch the eclipse
On August 21, 2017, the chances of viewing the total eclipse has been increased drastically. Eclipsey has added weather prediction to their available information allowing a person to know the predicted weather for their chosen location.
Eclipsey is mostly complete, but has started a KickStarter campaign to help them with additional funding to cover anticipated future expenses. In addition to providing valuable services like helping a person choose the optimal site, Eclipsey is offering several packages that include the essential ISO approved Eclipse glasses, along with novelties such as branded T-shirts and coffee mugs. Check out their KickStarter campaign at
https://www.kickstarter.com/
Further information can be found at their website at https://www.eclipsey.com
Contact
Eclipsey.com
***@eclipsey.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse