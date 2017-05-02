News By Tag
Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drug Sales (Nexavar & Miripla), Pipeline Analysis and Global Market
RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, "Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drug Sales (Nexavar & Miripla), Pipeline Analysis and Global Market Forecast 2022" to its report gallery.
As per RNCOS report "Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drug Sales (Nexavar & Miripla), Pipeline Analysis and Global Market Forecast 2022" the global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth in the coming years. The report provides insights about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest innovations in this industry. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities for the growth of the Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market.
Key factors supporting the growth of the global hepatocellular carcinoma market include increasing incidences of chronic diseases like infection with hepatitis B or C virus, diabetes, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, and others. Moreover, the growing aging population, adoption of sedentary lifestyle, and increasing R&D investments are also adding up to the growth of global hepatocellular carcinoma market. However, drug failures in pipeline and stringent regulatory challenges are expected to hamper the growth of the global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market.
Furthermore, in this report we have structured the information regarding hepatocellular drugs at various stages of clinical development, totaling to over 350 drugs that are under research or in collaboration and those individually being developed by companies. Out of which, 102 drugs are being developed by industries and rest of the drugs are developed by the research collaborations. The report also provides the segmentation of hepatocellular carcinoma drugs under clinical development on the basis of clinical phase.
As per our research, Nexavar is the only approved targeted drug for the advance hepatocellular carcinoma as of now; with the exception of Miripla approved only in Japan. However, there are molecules in the Phase III clinical development as first-line and second-line treatments, promising to influence the competitive landscape over the next two to three years.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In 2016, North America is accounted for the largest share. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the increasing incidence of chronic disorders, such as cancer, diabetes, hepatitis infections, and others.
Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market. The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided, along with their product portfolios. The recent developments of every player have also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global hepatocellular carcinoma drug market.
