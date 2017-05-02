News By Tag
Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Market was Valued at USD 201.2 Mn in 2016
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the "Global Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021".
The "Global Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021", report states that global platelet-rich plasma (PRP) market was valued at US$ 201.2 million in 2016 and is forecast to grow to US$ 383.3 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2021.
This SA-BRC report covers qualitative and quantitative analysis for major commercial segments segregated by types such as Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma (P-PRP), Leukocyte-Rich Platelet-Rich Plasma (L-PRP), Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin (P-PRF) and Leukocyte-Rich Platelet-Rich Fibrin (L-PRF). The report also sheds qualitative and quantitative insights into the market of PRP. A section of the report delves into the origin area of the PRP market which is further categorized as autologous platelet-rich plasma, allogeneic platelet-rich plasma and homologous platelet-rich plasma. The PRP market is also analyzed on the basis of application that includes orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgery and other surgeries. Latter sections of the report focus on the trends and dynamics of the market in terms of competitor analysis. Increasing application areas of PRP and rising geriatric population which are more prone to diseases such as orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases and others drive the growth of the PRP market globally. Increasing incidences of sports injuries, technological advancements, rising number of cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries and growing preference for PRP usage are other factors supporting the growth of the global PRP market.
Significant increase in the number of orthopedic patients propels the need for orthopedic surgeries. According to the estimations of the United Nations University (UNU), the percentage of the worldâ€™s population above the age of 65 years will increase from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. This increasing in percentage of elderly population would also result in surge of orthopedic patient pool. Thus, the global PRP market is expected to grow remarkably during the study period. North America dominated the global PRP market in 2016, as majority of the key players are domiciled in the region. Also there is high awareness about PRP therapy among the patient population. Manufacturers also are focusing on expanding their geographic presence in the most lucrative market of Asia Pacific.
Key players in the global PRP market include Adistem, Ltd., Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, CESCA Therapeutics, Dr. PRP America, Regen Lab SA, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, EmCyte Corporation, and many more.
