MetaExperts™ Announces OpEx Gone Viral
This free video series uses plain language to deliver precise, cutting edge business process tools in a fun delivery environment. Much of the content comes directly from Ron Crabtree, CPIM, CIRM, president of MetaOps, Inc., and internationally recognized expert and author in cutting-edge business process improvement methodologies. "I've been helping executives overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to Operational Excellence (OpEx) for over three decades" Ron explains. "It's really satisfying to make the information I've used for their successes available to executives in this user-friendly format."
Released in May 2017, the first four short videos are:
·3 Key Elements of Sustainable Change
·Getting Leadership Ready to Implement Sustainable Change
·Assessing Your Organization's Level of Discomfort for Sustainable Change
·Assessing Vision Comprehension for Sustainable Change Within an Organization
Each month, the MetaExperts support team will release at least four OpEx Gone Viral videos and announce the titles via our Twitter account (@metaexperts, #getitdone) and our LinkedIn company page.
