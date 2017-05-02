 
News By Tag
* Operational Excellence
* Opex
* Leadership
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Livonia
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

MetaExperts™ Announces OpEx Gone Viral

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Operational Excellence
Opex
Leadership

Industry:
Business

Location:
Livonia - Michigan - US

Subject:
Features

LIVONIA, Mich. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- MetaExperts™ parent company, MetaOps, Inc., has begun to take its extensive and innovative Operational Excellence (OpEx) thought leadership information to the Internet of Things (IoT) via video. We are now making our most essential tools, tactics and tips -- the same ones MetaExperts use on site with our clients -- available to business leaders via the OpEx Gone Viral video series. Designed for executives and their entire teams, OpEx Gone Viral features one- to three-minute, and full 30-minute business process training videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbEDAQ30XefDmWqKP5l5lAQ.

This free video series uses plain language to deliver precise, cutting edge business process tools in a fun delivery environment.  Much of the content comes directly from Ron Crabtree, CPIM, CIRM, president of MetaOps, Inc., and internationally recognized expert and author in cutting-edge business process improvement methodologies. "I've been helping executives overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to Operational Excellence (OpEx) for over three decades" Ron explains. "It's really satisfying to make the information I've used for their successes available to executives in this user-friendly format."

Released in May 2017, the first four short videos are:

·3 Key Elements of Sustainable Change
·Getting Leadership Ready to Implement Sustainable Change
·Assessing Your Organization's Level of Discomfort for Sustainable Change
·Assessing Vision Comprehension for Sustainable Change Within an Organization

Each month, the MetaExperts support team will release at least four OpEx Gone Viral videos and announce the titles via our Twitter account (@metaexperts, #getitdone) and our LinkedIn company page.

MetaExperts™ are extremely talented Operational Excellence (OpEx) on-deck consulting, training, and get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™ is not a consulting company, but a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™ align with your industry and OpEx initiatives (i.e. successes in Lean, Business Process Improvement, change management, etc.), and are vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process that thoroughly shakes out each contender's skill-set, tool-kits, and experience.

Contact
Kim Crabtree
***@metaops.com
End
Source:MetaOps, Inc
Email:***@metaops.com Email Verified
Tags:Operational Excellence, Opex, Leadership
Industry:Business
Location:Livonia - Michigan - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MetaExperts PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share