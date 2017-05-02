MetaExperts™ Announces OpEx Gone Viral

Contact

-- MetaExperts™parent company, MetaOps, Inc., has begun to take its extensive and innovative Operational Excellence (OpEx) thought leadership information to the Internet of Things (IoT) via video. We are now making our most essential tools, tactics and tips -- the same ones MetaExperts use on site with our clients -- available to business leaders via the OpEx Gone Viral video series. Designed for executives and their entire teams, OpEx Gone Viral features one- to three-minute, and full 30-minute business process training videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbEDAQ30XefDmWqKP5l5lAQ.This free video series uses plain language to deliver precise, cutting edge business process tools in a fun delivery environment. Much of the content comes directly from Ron Crabtree, CPIM, CIRM, president of MetaOps, Inc., and internationally recognized expert and author in cutting-edge business process improvement methodologies. "I've been helping executives overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles to Operational Excellence (OpEx) for over three decades" Ron explains. "It's really satisfying to make the information I've used for their successes available to executives in this user-friendly format."Released in May 2017, the first four short videos are:·3 Key Elements of Sustainable Change·Getting Leadership Ready to Implement Sustainable Change·Assessing Your Organization's Level of Discomfort for Sustainable Change·Assessing Vision Comprehension for Sustainable Change Within an OrganizationEach month, the MetaExperts support team will release at least four OpEx Gone Viral videos and announce the titles via our Twitter account (@metaexperts, #getitdone) and our LinkedIn company page.MetaExperts™are extremely talented Operational Excellence (OpEx) on-deck consulting, training, and get-it-done partners. MetaExperts™is not a consulting company, but a global network of OpEx deployment experts and resources for flexible, on-demand short-term contract or contract-to-hire needs. MetaExperts™align with your industry and OpEx initiatives (i.e. successes in Lean, Business Process Improvement, change management, etc.), and are vetted through our unique 300+ Screening and Evaluation Process that thoroughly shakes out each contender's skill-set, tool-kits, and experience.