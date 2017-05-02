News By Tag
Special Sale on 2017 Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar
KCE Training Seminar will be held on 6/1 (Thu.) - 6/2 (Fri.) at Korenix headquarter. The participants will be introduced to topics including Korenix new Full Gigabit Ethernet Switches, Industrial Wireless Products and Features, etc.
All participants of 2017 KCE Training Seminar will be qualified for Korenix Exclusive Sale to selected Korenix Full Gigabit series and Wireless series. Please check product list in below link.
Starting NOW, contact Korenix sales for reserved promotion and KCE registration!
-For the full list of the exclusive sale, press http://www.korenix.com/
-For agenda and more information about KCE (Korenix Certificated Engineer) Training, please visit Korenix website.
-For registration of the KCE Training Seminar, please contact with your sales window; or the event hosts Vicky Chou at vicky@korenix.com.
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
