Special Sale on 2017 Korenix Certificated Engineer Training Seminar

KCE Training Seminar will be held on 6/1 (Thu.) - 6/2 (Fri.) at Korenix headquarter. The participants will be introduced to topics including Korenix new Full Gigabit Ethernet Switches, Industrial Wireless Products and Features, etc.
 
 
KCE Special Sale PR Photo_r1
NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today's applications are generating an unprecedented amount of data from diverse sources. The volume of data being generated is increasing at dizzying rate. To respond this evolution, Korenix Full Gigabit designs support higher bandwidth, and Wireless solutions provide easy connectivity with redundancy and security.

All participants of 2017 KCE Training Seminar will be qualified for Korenix Exclusive Sale to selected Korenix Full Gigabit series and Wireless series. Please check product list in below link.
Starting NOW, contact Korenix sales for reserved promotion and KCE registration!

-For the full list of the exclusive sale, press http://www.korenix.com/upload/web/eDM/2017/2017_KCE_sale.pdf.
-For agenda and more information about KCE (Korenix Certificated Engineer) Training, please visit Korenix website.
-For registration of the KCE Training Seminar, please contact with your sales window; or the event hosts Vicky Chou at vicky@korenix.com.

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Email: sales@korenix.com

Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
