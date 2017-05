Oddwayinternational Announces Addition Of Velpatasvir And Sofosbuvir In Their Product List

Velpatasvir and Sofosbuvir, an innovative and effective medication for Hepatitis C Diseases

-- Oddway International, a pharmaceutical exporter and wholesale supplier well-known for its expertise in the industry introduces yet another efficient medicine, Velasof a combination of Velpatasvir and Sofosbuvir manufactured by Hetero Pharma, recently approved by the Indian FDA, in their broad spread of product catalogue.Velpatasvir + Sofosbuvir, a Generic product of Epclusa (Velasof) is a medication used in the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic Hepatitis C Virus infection. One of the two drugs in Velasof is Sofosbuvir 400mg, which is a nucleotide polymerse inhibitor, and the other is Velpatasvir 100mg which is an NS5A (Hepatitis C Virus non-structural protein 5A) inhibitor. Sofosbuvir interferes with the reproduction of genetic material of the Hepatitis C. Velpatasvir works by interfering with the protein needed by the virus. Oddway International claim of more than twenty categories of product catalogues with hundreds of quality products in each category offered at the affordable price. They take pride in 'quality control' and 'quality assurance' to offer their domestic and international customers improved health and wellness with their quality medicine.Oddway International is a company which prides itself for staying at the advanced of Pharmaceutical health product technology. Since its foundation, it has been at the forefront of providing the greatest quality of healthy leaving products for its customers globally. It is committed to making healthcare available to all, improving the overall performance and health of its clients through continual innovation, research and hard work.For more information about this product and others, please visit the website : http://www.oddwayinternational.com Download us On Google Play and IOS also. It takes a maximum 60 second.*https://itunes.apple.com/app/oddway-international/id1057081038