Falconcity of Wonders commended by Dubai Police for road safety advocacy

-- UAE, May 8, 2017– Falconcity of Wonders LLC, the developer of the Falconcity of Wonders (FCW) multipurpose mega project arising in Dubai, was recently honored by the Dubai Police for its outstanding support of local and national efforts to enhance road safety awareness and best practices. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, handed over the Diamond Sponsor Award to Mr. Ahmad Almoosa, Vice Chairman and Deputy General Manager of FCW, in recognition of the developer's distinguished Diamond Sponsorship of Dubai Police's White Points Systems during an awards ceremony held recently at Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai.Falconcity of Wonders has been a major sponsor of the White Points System for the past five years. The developer is actively involved in various other initiatives that help ensure a secure, peaceful and productive community for present and future generations to enjoy. This reflects FCW's commitment to help make the UAE one of the world's safest nations.Mr. Ahmad Almoosa, said: "The safety of the community is a top priority for us at Falconcity of Wonders. Just recently we conducted a fire safety and prevention training for our employees to uphold our culture of safety. We thank the Dubai Police for appreciating and recognizing our efforts to help keep the roads of Dubai safe and create a new breed of responsible drivers. We will continue to support efforts to transform Dubai and the entire UAE into one of the world's safest motoring communities."The White Points System was proposed by Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security, to encourage motorists to become safer and law-abiding drivers. All Dubai-registered vehicles are eligible under the system which was implemented in 2012. Drivers with spotless records can receive a total of 12 white points a year, one for each month, which can be redeemed through several ways and can also be used to cancel some fines. Last year the General Department of Traffic of the Dubai Police awarded 1,800 drivers for not committing any traffic violations for an entire year and handed out two brand new cars, gifts and vouchers to safe drivers.