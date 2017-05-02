News By Tag
A unique living experience at massive Godrej Tranquil
This project has been designed with a great master plan. It is located at Kandivali. There is a lovely plantation of trees with symmetric open spaces in between. The apartments here is surrounded with schools, playgrounds, malls, office spaces, hospitals, airport, railway station, etc. Godrej Tranquil offers high-end specifications with branded furnishings, fittings, flooring, contemporary kitchens and large windows.
The residential units come in the configuration of 1, 2 BHK. The houses are spread across 425 - 700 Sqft. of area. There are plenty of superb world class amenities such as Club House, Swimming Pool, Open Space, Power Backup ,24 Hour Water Supply, Video Security, 24X7 Security. Godrej Tranquil Kandivali is a beautiful township which is indeed the very first of its kind. The location of the project in itself makes it high on demand. Reputed hospitals, schools, colleges, malls, and other commercial centres are in close proximity.
Godrej Tranquil price starts from Rs. 85 Lakhs and it goes up to Rs. 1.40 Crs. The project is well supported with friendly payment plans of all sorts.
Godrej has a renowned name in real estate market and they have already gained many satisfied customers. Now with their new launch at Kandivali they are here again to set some new goals.
