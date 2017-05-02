News By Tag
New Entrants Driving the Air Purifier Industry
Air Purifier Market for Commercial Buildings is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 24.5% during the forecasted says RNCOS in its latest report.
The "Indian Air Purifier Filter Market Analysis and Forecast 2022" reports that the consumers have low awareness level on the pros and cons of the air purifier industry. Thus companies are launching campaigns to make the consumers aware about the air purifiers and deteriorating air quality. For instance, Eureka Forbes has launched two campaigns for the consumer awareness and brand promotion namely – EuroAir Breathless and Breath Life. Also, the company has partnered with BreezoMeter in order to make the consumers aware of the real time air quality.
Additionally, many companies are making efforts to enter the air purifier segment. For instance, Godrej Appliances has launched a pilot project in Delhi to analyze the consumer feedback on the air purifiers and is expected to enter the segment in FY 2018. Similarly, Hindustan Sanitaryware Industries Limited, Kent, Xiaomi, etc. have entered the air purifier market in past two years. Thus, the factors such as increasing consumer awareness and rising demand of such products has led to entry of new players in the air purifier market. Further, increasing private investments would continue to drive the air purifier industry in the future.
