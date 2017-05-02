 
Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market Expected to Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

The global surgical navigation systems and software market is segmented based on product type, end user, application and geographical segments.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The global surgical navigation systems and software market is expected to reach USD 736.8 million by 2024, from USD 508.8 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market, By Product Type (Software, Systems (Planning Systems, Navigation Systems (Portable, Standalone, Integrated)), (Optical, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System)), By Applications (Orthopedic, ENT, Neurosurgery, Dental, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Product Type:

·         Software

·         Systems

Ø  Planning Systems

Ø  Navigation Systems

1.      Portable

2.      Standalone

3.      Integrated

Ø  Optical

Ø  Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System

By End Users:

·         Hospitals

·         Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Applications:

·         Orthopedic

·         ENT

·         Neurosurgery

·         Dental

Based on geography the surgical navigation systems and software market report covers data points for 52 countries across multiple geographies namely North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. North America is expected to dominate the market with 51.7% market share followed by Europe.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgic...

Key Players of the Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market:

·         B. Braun Melsungen AG

·         BrainLab AG

·         CAE Healthcare USA

·         ClaroNav

·         Collin S.A.S.

·         Fiagon GmbH

·         GE Healthcare

·         Heal Force

·         Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

·         Masmec S.p.A.

·         Medtronic

·         Parsiss

·         Scopis GmbH

·         Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

·         Smith & Nephew

·         Stryker Corporation

·         Surgical Theater LLC

·         Xion GmbH and Zimmer Biomet among others.


Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

