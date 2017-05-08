 
Catamaran Charter Croatia season start

We are proud to announce another season start for Catamaran Charter Croatia.
 
SPLIT, Croatia - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- With our first Lagoon 42 leaving the port, Globe Yacht Charter announces season start for Catamaran Charter Croatia. Our Lagoon 42 catamaran just arrived from factory, and it's already doing it's first week sailing. Young American family chartered this boat 2 months ago, and is officialy oppening the season. We are looking forward to lot of work, fun, joy, sailing and meeting new people from all around the world. Our team of experts is ready to handle all requests and demands from our clients.

This season is not much differen from the previous ones. Some new rules applies on Pakleni islans (Vinogradisce bay), Hvar and island of Mljet for sailors who wish to use their mooring buoys. Vis harbor finally finished new mooring dock, and is now available to accept catamarans of any lenght. With many new beautiful models of catamarans like Fountaine Pajot 47, Bali 4.3, Bali, 4.5, Lucia 40, Nautitech 46 and others, we also expect quite fashionable sailing this year.

For more info visit us on http://www.globeyachtcharter.com and our specialized catamaran site http://www.charter-catamaran-croatia.com

Click to Share