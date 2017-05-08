News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Catamaran Charter Croatia season start
We are proud to announce another season start for Catamaran Charter Croatia.
This season is not much differen from the previous ones. Some new rules applies on Pakleni islans (Vinogradisce bay), Hvar and island of Mljet for sailors who wish to use their mooring buoys. Vis harbor finally finished new mooring dock, and is now available to accept catamarans of any lenght. With many new beautiful models of catamarans like Fountaine Pajot 47, Bali 4.3, Bali, 4.5, Lucia 40, Nautitech 46 and others, we also expect quite fashionable sailing this year.
For more info visit us on http://www.globeyachtcharter.com and our specialized catamaran site http://www.charter-
Contact
Globe Yacht Charter
***@globe-yachting.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017