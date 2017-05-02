News By Tag
Herbal Back Pain Relief Treatment To Improve Spine Health At Home
Orthoxil capsules and Orthoxil oil provide the best herbal back pain relief treatment to improve spine health at home.
Regular Exercise Routine: Regular exercise is essential to treat backache. You can try walking, swimming and cycling to improve spinal health. These exercises help stretch muscles properly and treat lower back pain.
Cabbage Leaves: These leaves have anti-inflammatory effects that are quite helpful in reducing the pain associated with lumbar region. You just need to take few cabbage leaves and crush it. Now mix these crushed leaves with milk and leave it for five minutes. Now apply this mixture to the painful or affected area and wrap the area with bandage. Leave it for fifteen minutes and have a warm soothing bath after 15 minutes; it helps enhance the relaxing action of cabbage mixture.
Ginger: It is one of the effective remedies to get rid of pain at home. Ginger has anti-inflammatory property and help reducing pain and inflammation. You just need to take 2 tablespoons crushed ginger and mix it with half cup warm water. Take a clean towel and dampen it with this mixture. Apply this wet towel to the affected or painful area and leave it for 2 to 3 minutes. Repeat the process for twice or thrice in a day to get rid of back pain.
Betel Leaves: These leaves also play very important role in treating lumbago and improving overall health. You can take warm betel leaves and wrap it on the affected area as compress. It helps soothe back pain. You can also use betel juice by adding it in coconut oil. You can use this mixture to massage the painful area.
Wheat: You need to prepare mixture of coriander, wheat and cuscus grass to treat back pain. Boil wheat powder in water overnight and add cuscus powder and coriander in morning to it and boil it again. Now boil this mixture in milk until two-third of the mixture is left in the container. You can consume this mixture every day in order to treat back pain.
Orthoxil capsules and Orthoxil oil: These are the best herbal products that help soothe pain and inflammation. Both products contain pure herbs and safe to use. You can take 1 to 2 Orthoxil capsules in a day and massage the affected area with Orthoxil oil daily in order to treat lumbago fast. You will definitely feel the improvement in your condition or back pain after using these herbal supplements regularly for 3 to 4 months.
To read detail about Orthoxil Capsules And Orthoxil Oil, visit http://www.naturogain.com/
Company Name: Ayush Remedies
Company Info: Ayush Remedies is a dynamic company devoted to spread Ayurveda, the holistic life science worldwide. The company focuses on promoting good health through the goodness of nature. The company has played a pioneering role in re-establishing the ancient knowledge by making people aware of the wonders of Ayurveda, the ancient Indian health care system and the magical properties of herbs.
Company Website: http://www.ayushremedies.com
