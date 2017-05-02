GainTools NSF Converter: A Sophisticated App

GainTools has launched the NSF converter application to convert Lotus Notes NSF files to PST, EML, MSG, MBOX, EMLX and VCF file format.

-- To all Lotus Notes users, GainTools is offering a pleasant surprise in form of launching NSF Converter application. Install the demo trial of the app today to experience smooth conversion in just a few clicks. It is 5 in 1 sophisticated tool, capable to open Lotus Notes data into PST, MSG, EML, EMLX and MBOX formats. Thus, offering higher flexibility to share Lotus Notes on multiple platforms like MS Outlook, Thunderbird, Entourage, WLM and many popular and unpopular email clients. One of the prime characteristics of the app is that it is interactive, doesn't need core technical competency to run the app independently.The tool exports NSF files to MS Outlook for Windows by allowing you to switch either PST or MSG. You can choose any one of them to easily switch from Lotus Notes to MS Outlook. If your desire is to access Lotus Notes to Apple Mail, choose NSF Conversion to EML/MBOX. Higher level flexibility is offered to get migration results according to your choice. The converter enables you to export entire data of Lotus Notes including Messages, Mails, Notes, Journals, Contacts etc… You are comfortable to pick any size NSF file. The conversion command is at your hands. You are allowed to pick any accessible NSF file for migration. The tool helps to get clear views of the exported data in form of featuring preview. Users can take a snap of the selected NSF file into 3 sections- number of folders, number of items in each folder and the content in each item. One of the most sophisticated features is customization of NSF file converter by letting you to pick a particular NSF folder. Pick either inbox, outbox, contacts or messages to export only those folders that you seem necessary.According to Experts of GainTools, "app is a well proven technique to convert Lotus Notes data to MS Outlook, Entourage, Apple Mail, WLM and many email clients of Windows, Linux and Mac. This is a highly interactive and flexible utility to install and try."