Give 'Sew Much Love' with Brother this Mother's Day
Mother's Day is the perfect time to reflect on and appreciate all the important women in our lives, whether they are still here with us or not.
This Mother's Day, Brother International Australia are reflecting on its National Breast Cancer Foundation partnership through their 'Sew Much Love' campaign. We all know that research plays a vital part towards lives saved so this Mother's Day, Brother are celebrating over $500,000 of contributions to NBCF over the course of the past four years, thanks to its Platinum level partnership. This is all done in a bid to move towards the ultimate goal of zero breast cancer related deaths by 2030.
Lindsay Khushal, Corporate Partnerships Manager at NBCF said, 'To date, Brother's contribution has amounted to over $500,000, which has helped to fund talented and esteemed Australian researchers to undertake exciting projects that are yielding real results'.
In addition, Brother are also celebrating Mother's Day with amazing specials across a select range of sewing and embroidery machines. Give Mum the gift of 'Sew Much Love' with a machine that she'll be sure to treasure for years to come.
Brother Dream Machine 2 XV8550D
$12,499 + Bonus new duo Trolley Bag ($215 Value)
Brother has launched its most powerful and innovative sewing and embroidery machine to date. The Dream Machine 2 is the ultimate sewing partner and is packed full of industry first features including a 10.1" high definition LCD display that is 23% larger than previous models. The Dream Machine's 'My Design Centre' integrates InnovEye 2 Technology with design techniques such as line art and illustration scanning, and the ability to create stippling and free-motion-
Brother DreamCreator VM5100
$5399 (Save $600)
Brother's exciting combination machine, part of the V-series range is a surprisingly affordable dream machine! This computerised sewing and embroidery machine is specially made for those who dream of creating sewing, quilting and embroidery with ease. This versatile combination machine offers the trifecta of creativity and is jam packed with revolutionary features included in the V-Series range such as 11¼ inch needle to arm of workspace, ultra-bright LED light, and up to 1,050 stitches per minute.
Brother NS55 Sewing Machine
$649 (Save $50) + Bonus wide table ($99 Value)
The NS55 is the perfect choice for Mothers who want to get more creative, featuring 135 stitches and 10 one-step buttonhole styles. The touch-button controls and bright LCD display make this model one of the easiest and most convenient to work with. The lightweight and portable computerised sewing machine can easily move around with you wherever, and whenever you need.
Brother Innov-is NV800E
$1999 (Save $400) + Bonus spool stand ($99 Value)
Create beautiful embroider projects quickly and easily with the Innov-is embroidery-only machine. This model makes the perfect gift as everyone will love the design editing features that give you the ability to resize, rotate, reposition and combine designs with ease. The Innov-is embroiders designs at up to 850 stitches per minute adding to its amazing convenient features.
Brother Overlocker 2504D
$599 + Bonus wide table ($55 Value)
The Brother 2504D Overlocker is the ideal solution for finishing edges and hems professionally and affordably, perfect for all Mothers in any situation. Enjoy one operation finishing and hemming stitch options with the included Blind Stitch foot and easy to follow lay-in threading. The Overlocker 2504D makes hemming fast, simple, and provides amazing results every single time.
Brother International Australia (http://www.brother.com.au/
