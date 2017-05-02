 
City Beat News Honors First-time and Repeat Winners of its Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

City Beat News announces the most recent winners of its Spectrum Award, and among those businesses being recognized are first-time and consecutive-year honorees.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- City Beat News (CBN) has announced the latest recipients of its prestigious Spectrum Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for 2017, and the winners represent a host of industry segments, including medical, retail and insurance.

In partnership with The Stirling Center for Excellence, CBN recognizes these companies for providing an outstanding customer experience and honors them with the Spectrum Award. Winners are based on CBN's independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of top-flight customer service and customer satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer.

Northeast Insurance & Financial Consultants of Scranton, Penn., (www.nifcins.com) is a three-time Spectrum Award winner. The full-service independent agency provides customized insurance plans for individuals, businesses and public entities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia. Northeast's clients have the peace of mind that comes with knowing their insurance agency can help them regardless of how big, small, unique or specific their insurance needs are. Visit the agency's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/NORTHEAST-INSURANCE-FINAN....

Flower's Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., (www.flowersassistedliving.com) also received its third straight Spectrum Award in 2017. With more than 20 years of combined experience in senior care, Flower's Assisted Living offers personalized assistance, supportive services and compassionate care that allows seniors to age in place. The focus is on wellness and keeping residents as independent as possible with a tailored plan for each person. Amenities include beautifully appointed living spaces, delicious meals, engaging social activities and personalized care. Visit the facility's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/FLOWERS-ASSISTED-LIVING-HOME-LAKE-HAVASU-CITY-AZ.

Vintage Alley of Hayward, Calif., (www.vintagealley.com) is another three-time Spectrum Award Winner. This inspired vintage boutique and salon carries all the hottest retro brands of clothing and offers salon services, all focused on the '30s, '40s and '50s — the era of swing, cool, style and attitude. For more information, visit Vintage Alley's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Vintage-Alley-Hayward-CA.

Laura Fiorenza, O.D., of Cincinnati (www.montgomeryvisioncare.com) is a first-time Spectrum Award winner. Dr. Fiorenza is dedicated to her patients and works hard to help people see their best with thorough exams and complete health checks of the eyes using the latest technology. Her specialties include pediatric optometry and vision therapy, fitting specialty contact lenses for Keratoconus patients and patients with corneal irregularities such as post RK and post transplants. Visit Dr. Fiorenza's Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Laura-Fiorenza-OD-CINCINNATI-OH.

Skin Solutions of Panama City, Fla., (www.skincaredfor.com) is also a first-time Spectrum Award winner in 2017. Owner Diane Stewart and the team at Skin Solutions provide skin care services such as facials and skin chemical peels, with expertise in make-up, brows/lashes and specialty services including oxygen treatments. Through extensive training and on-going education, Stewart offers innovative ideas to rejuvenate clients' skin, while encompassing a medical approach that involves skin analysis, a personalized treatment and a prescribed daily regimen. Visit Skin Solutions' Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/SKIN-SOLUTIONS-PANAMA-CITY-FL.

CBN provides the results of its research to the public and businesses at no charge, reporting on its findings to consumers and business owners on a rolling annual basis.

"Each and every year there is one rating posted just for you, the consumer, to help you find who has rated among the best," says CBN Editor Jamie Rawcliffe. "The Spectrum Award winners have earned our highest ratings and are posted on our website with their own Star Page." Check www.CityBeatNews.com to verify if a company has earned CBN's independently researched Spectrum Award.

"The Stirling Center is pleased to have City Beat News join it in the goal of researching, recognizing and promoting superior customer service," says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. "It is right in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies who place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience."

About City Beat News and The Stirling Center

The Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to enable and encourage excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org, recognizes service excellence in both commercial businesses such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News, and its "life" and "public service" divisions.

City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com.

