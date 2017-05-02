News By Tag
Now we're up in the big leagues... almost!
There has been no shortage of people that have offered their negativity, or expressed their reservations about what we are doing. Believe me, we've thought of every negative scenario. But, as I read an article today about another budding entrepreneur, he made the point that, yes there is a risk of losing your investment in your new business, but there is greater risk in not even trying! I agree wholeheartedly. There is always a danger in breaking from the norm, but how many people have changed the world by sticking to the routine and mundane? We aren't quite ready to stick out our tongues to all the naysayers, but we're getting closer!
The inverse of that point, we've also benefited from so many that have spoken encouragement when we needed it the most. To all of you we say, THANK YOU! It bolsters our confidence in our decision to start this business when people come in and say, "what a beautiful store," or, "how did you manage to find all of these great things that are all made in the US," or, "we're so glad you are here." Affirmation is a powerful thing!! In this case, it communicates to us that maybe we are slightly less crazy than originally thought.
Speaking of affirmation, it is super fantastic to be on the receiving end, but it is even better to give away. We've had the opportunity to do that very thing since we've opened. For example, we recently hosted a trunk show for two sisters, Lavada Rowen and Lisa Bennett, that are just getting started with their own businesses. Like us, they are "sidepreneurs,"
We hope that this upward trend continues, and that more people will find us in person, or on the web at https://whiteharvestliving.com/
Please make plans to join us this Friday for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 am.
Sincerely,
Waylon & Nicole Chastain
