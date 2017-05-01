 
News By Tag
* Healthcare SMS solution
* Landline texting solution
* Business messaging service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321


Text My Main Number Announced to offer SMS to Landline Solution for Healthcare Industry

The spokesperson of this landline texting service provider from USA has announced to offer the business messaging solution for the healthcare industry to encourage SMS to Landline solution usage.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare SMS solution
Landline texting solution
Business messaging service

Industry:
Technology

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Text My Main Number is a landline texting service provider from USA. The company has been offering business messaging solution to different industry verticals in the USA and Canada. According to the recent announcement made by the spokesperson of Text My Main Number, they will provide SMS to Landline solution to healthcare industry. The spokesperson has announced to offer a free trial of the entire system worth 200 USD for free. The free trial can be used for 30 days and this trial is offered to experience this unique and most convenient way of communication.

According to the details shared by the spokesperson of landline texting service provider company Text My Main Number, this SMS to Landline solution can be used by following:

·         Hospitals

·         Multispecialty hospitals

·         Forensic labs

·         Individual doctors and nurses

·         Individual clinics

·         Pharmacist

·         And other medical organizations

The landline texting solution (http://textmymainnumber.com/) enables the landline number of the medical facility. This will allow them to send and receive the text messages aka SMS to and from the landline number which is enabled for 2-way communication. This landline texting solution can be used for sending an MMS, too.

The spokesperson of Text My Main Number, shared the features of the landline texting solution for the healthcare industry. Below is the list of key features:

·         Send/ Receive SMS

·         Send/ Receive MMS

·         Remote access of messages even if the landline device is in the hospital or clinic

·         Import contact

·         Contact management

·         Contact Grouping

·         Mass Messaging

·         Group messaging

·         Scheduled messaging

·         Auto Reply

·         Appointment scheduling

·         Reports

·         And more

The landline texting solution has benefited different healthcare organizations with its unique way of communication in many ways. Below is the list of key benefits of SMS to Landline solution for hospitals and clinics:

·         Doubled brand value by introducing this unique way of communication

·         Reduced no show off ratio up to 75%

·         Increased business

·         Provide 24*7 communication service

·         Decreased call hold time

·         Prompt response

·         Better service to customers

·         Increased satisfaction ratio

·         Provide work life balance to staff by keeping personal and professional messages separate

·         More better utilization of hospital staff

·         Increased revenue

·         And more

"The landline texting is a new mode of communication and it has introduced a unique and convenient mode of communication. The healthcare industry is one of the industries which can get benefited the most from this solution.", shared the spokesperson of Text My Main Number: Landline Messaging Service Provider.

To know more about this solution, visit http://textmymainnumber.com/medical-facility-landline-tex...

Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
End
Text My Main Number PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share