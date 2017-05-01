News By Tag
Text My Main Number Announced to offer SMS to Landline Solution for Healthcare Industry
The spokesperson of this landline texting service provider from USA has announced to offer the business messaging solution for the healthcare industry to encourage SMS to Landline solution usage.
According to the details shared by the spokesperson of landline texting service provider company Text My Main Number, this SMS to Landline solution can be used by following:
· Hospitals
· Multispecialty hospitals
· Forensic labs
· Individual doctors and nurses
· Individual clinics
· Pharmacist
· And other medical organizations
The landline texting solution
The spokesperson of Text My Main Number, shared the features of the landline texting solution for the healthcare industry. Below is the list of key features:
· Send/ Receive SMS
· Send/ Receive MMS
· Remote access of messages even if the landline device is in the hospital or clinic
· Import contact
· Contact management
· Contact Grouping
· Mass Messaging
· Group messaging
· Scheduled messaging
· Auto Reply
· Appointment scheduling
· Reports
· And more
The landline texting solution has benefited different healthcare organizations with its unique way of communication in many ways. Below is the list of key benefits of SMS to Landline solution for hospitals and clinics:
· Doubled brand value by introducing this unique way of communication
· Reduced no show off ratio up to 75%
· Increased business
· Provide 24*7 communication service
· Decreased call hold time
· Prompt response
· Better service to customers
· Increased satisfaction ratio
· Provide work life balance to staff by keeping personal and professional messages separate
· More better utilization of hospital staff
· Increased revenue
· And more
"The landline texting is a new mode of communication and it has introduced a unique and convenient mode of communication. The healthcare industry is one of the industries which can get benefited the most from this solution.", shared the spokesperson of Text My Main Number: Landline Messaging Service Provider.
To know more about this solution, visit http://textmymainnumber.com/
Contact
Text My Main Number
***@textmymainnumber.com
