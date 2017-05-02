 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Artist Cynthia Warden Launches Xtinction Series of Oil Paintings Featuring Endangered Species

Xtinction Series Debuts at This is LA Premiere in Hollywood to Raise Awareness and Funds to Benefit Endangered Wildlife
 
 
Cynthia Warden Art Xtinction Series
Cynthia Warden Art Xtinction Series
 
LOS ANGELES - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Artist Cynthia Warden recently debuted her ongoing Xtinction Series of Endangered Species  oil paintings at the premiere party of This is LA at Yamashiro in Hollywood May 3, 2017. Celebrity attendees included Scheana Marie and Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules, Donnell Turner General Hospital, CSI and How to Get Away with Murder and Tiffany Panhilason from  Angie Tribeca and Mercenaries.

Cynthia Warden will be featured on an upcoming episode of this new lifestyle show airing on CBS featuring LA based artists, trendsetters and businesses. Animals around the world are becoming endangered every day due to poaching, deforestation and  loss of habitat. As an artist and animal activist Warden's hope is to bring attention the the devastating reality that these animals are facing with many on the brink of extinction."It is my hope through art and this series we can raise awareness and funds to protect our wildlife throughout the world. As a species becomes endangered they will be added to the portrait collection.

A portion of the sale of the Limited Edition Prints and Giclees will be donated to support the Wyland Foundation, said Ms. Warden.To date the Xtinction Series features endangered species including the Tiger, Leopard, Orangutans, Gorilla, Lion, and Giraffe. Currently Warden is adding eight more animals to the series over the next few months.

About the Artist:

It is said the "Eyes are the Windows of the Soul" and American artist Cynthia Warden's paintings are known  to reflect that sentiment. Each painting whether human or animal captures the soul of the subject through their eyes. Some have commented that the paintings convey a confrontational aspect,  and according to the artist that is the point. "It is my desire to have the painting and the observer connect, see and feel the emotion and spirit of the subject. I never know who or what emotion or message will come from the subject but that is the exciting part of the process and the underlining force of my work. Warden lives in Los Angeles, CA.
For more information, interviews and photos visit http://www.cynthiawardenart.com

Contact
Cynthia Warden Art
***@cynthiawardenart.com
Source:Cynthia Warden Art
Email:***@cynthiawardenart.com Email Verified
