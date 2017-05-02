News By Tag
Artist Cynthia Warden Launches Xtinction Series of Oil Paintings Featuring Endangered Species
Xtinction Series Debuts at This is LA Premiere in Hollywood to Raise Awareness and Funds to Benefit Endangered Wildlife
Cynthia Warden will be featured on an upcoming episode of this new lifestyle show airing on CBS featuring LA based artists, trendsetters and businesses. Animals around the world are becoming endangered every day due to poaching, deforestation and loss of habitat. As an artist and animal activist Warden's hope is to bring attention the the devastating reality that these animals are facing with many on the brink of extinction."
A portion of the sale of the Limited Edition Prints and Giclees will be donated to support the Wyland Foundation, said Ms. Warden.To date the Xtinction Series features endangered species including the Tiger, Leopard, Orangutans, Gorilla, Lion, and Giraffe. Currently Warden is adding eight more animals to the series over the next few months.
About the Artist:
It is said the "Eyes are the Windows of the Soul" and American artist Cynthia Warden's paintings are known to reflect that sentiment. Each painting whether human or animal captures the soul of the subject through their eyes. Some have commented that the paintings convey a confrontational aspect, and according to the artist that is the point. "It is my desire to have the painting and the observer connect, see and feel the emotion and spirit of the subject. I never know who or what emotion or message will come from the subject but that is the exciting part of the process and the underlining force of my work. Warden lives in Los Angeles, CA.
For more information, interviews and photos visit http://www.cynthiawardenart.com
