Kosbe Offers A Seminar On Generational Workplace Diversity
Effectively Manage And Work With A Multigenerational Workforce
Today it is very common for leaders to manage a multi-generational organization including members from four and soon to be five generations. Each generation has its unique mindset, work style, and ways of communication.
This workshop will help attendees recognize the drivers and motivators of each generation. It will also help attendees to foster motivation of team members individually and capitalize on the strengths each member brings to the team. Attendees will also understand attitudinal and behavioral differences of different generations, drive engagement, and get them to play nicely in the same sandbox.
This program is useful for anyone who manages or works with people belonging to different generations. This workshop is intended for small business owners, human resource professionals, administrative professionals;
The seminar will be led by Daniel D. Ragan, Partner – Edwards Ragan and Associates, LLC; www.edwardsragan.com.
Light refreshments will be provided to the attendees. There is no cost to attend the workshop.
Register online at www.kosbe.org/
The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8811;
The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.
Contact
Aditi Bhave
***@kingsportchamber.org
