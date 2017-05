Neofauve Gallery Presents The First 150 Days Art Show On Saturday, June 17th

End

-- Neofauve Studio & Gallery (http://www.neofauve.com/)is pleased to present the exhibition The First 150 Days (http://do512.com/events/2017/6/17/art-show-the-first-150-days) on the evening of Saturday, June 17This one-day show highlights how artists, activists, and the public are reacting to the current political climate. Pieces on display will include politically-themed art, photography from public demonstrations, and the story of how the Austin Kindness Project came to be."There was a lot of conversation around what impact the government could have on women specifically during our last show, The Female Form. For this event, we wanted to broaden that question and look at how artists, activists, and citizens are reacting to the current administration and changing legislation,"says Neofauve founder, Katerina Tsasis. "I've been obsessing over how challenging it's become for people on the left and the right to have a substantive debate without it turning into vague talking points (if they're politicians)or hurling insults (if they're citizens). My hope is that this show will help create more meaningful dialogue."Selected artwork will be available for purchase and the Kindness Project will be offering stickers, shirts, and posters on a donation basis.Featured Artists & Activists:Tate English: Photographer working primarily in 35mm black and white filmSandy Fivecoat: Organizer of the Austin Kindness ProjectTodd Kale: Illustrator and concept artist experienced in traditional and virtual artKaterina Tsasis: Neofauve founder and artist focusing on oil paintings in vivid colorEvent information:Art Show: The First 150 DaysSaturday, June 17, 5-9pmNeofauve Gallery4537 Ruiz StreetAustin, TX 78723(in Mueller's Paggi Square)Free RSVP ( https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/art-show-the- first-150-days- ... ###Neofauve Studio & Gallery ( http://www.neofauve.com/ ) offers quarterly themed exhibitions and art sales by appointment. Connect with us at www.facebook.com/neofauvegallery or www.instagram.com/neofauvegallery for updates and invitations to future events.Contact information:hello@neofauve.com512.294.0786