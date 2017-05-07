News By Tag
Neofauve Gallery Presents The First 150 Days Art Show On Saturday, June 17th
This one-day show highlights how artists, activists, and the public are reacting to the current political climate. Pieces on display will include politically-
"There was a lot of conversation around what impact the government could have on women specifically during our last show, The Female Form. For this event, we wanted to broaden that question and look at how artists, activists, and citizens are reacting to the current administration and changing legislation,"
Selected artwork will be available for purchase and the Kindness Project will be offering stickers, shirts, and posters on a donation basis.
Featured Artists & Activists:
Tate English: Photographer working primarily in 35mm black and white film
Sandy Fivecoat: Organizer of the Austin Kindness Project
Todd Kale: Illustrator and concept artist experienced in traditional and virtual art
Katerina Tsasis: Neofauve founder and artist focusing on oil paintings in vivid color
Event information:
Art Show: The First 150 Days
Saturday, June 17th, 5-9pm
Neofauve Gallery
4537 Ruiz Street
Austin, TX 78723
(in Mueller's Paggi Square)
Free RSVP (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Neofauve Studio & Gallery (http://www.neofauve.com/
Contact information:
hello@neofauve.com
512.294.0786
