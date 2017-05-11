News By Tag
Free Lead Generating Websites for Agents
HomeGate Real Estate provides Free IDX Websites with built in CRM to their Agents.
Each agent is provided a landing page that provides the agents bio, client testimonials, customer sign up, and seller lead tools. Once a customer visits their landing page, that IP address is assigned that agents back end Lead Managment System.
Agents can advertise their lead generating landing pages on FaceBook, Google Adwords, and other Social Networking websites to generate new business. It's a great tool, and some agents are seeing several leads per day coming to their website.
Agent Websites are just one of the many features and benefits HomeGate Real Estate has to offer their agents. Agents are also provided a Transaction Managment Account, and a 12-Week Roadmap to Success Training Program.
To learn more visit their recruiting website at www.joinhomegate.com
