May 2017





Free Lead Generating Websites for Agents

HomeGate Real Estate provides Free IDX Websites with built in CRM to their Agents.
 
 
IDX Website
IDX Website
CHARLESTON, S.C. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeGate Real Estate is now providing Free IDX property search websites to their agents.  The free mobile-friendly websites come with features including IDX [Internet Data Exchange] listing integration, mortgage calculator, social media, customized saved searches, and a built in lead management (CRM) system, drip campaign, and much more!

Each agent is provided a landing page that provides the agents bio, client testimonials, customer sign up, and seller lead tools.  Once a customer visits their landing page, that IP address is assigned that agents back end Lead Managment System.

Agents can advertise their lead generating landing pages on FaceBook, Google Adwords, and other Social Networking websites to generate new business.  It's a great tool, and some agents are seeing several leads per day coming to their website.

Agent Websites are just one of the many features and benefits HomeGate Real Estate has to offer their agents.  Agents are also provided a Transaction Managment Account, and a 12-Week Roadmap to Success Training Program.

To learn more visit their recruiting website at www.joinhomegate.com

Paul Tippets
***@homegaterealestate.com
Email:***@homegaterealestate.com Email Verified
