JULIE MICHAELS - Ready for Action!

Emmy Nominated JULIE MICHAELS, more gorgeous than ever and ready for Action.
 
 
Julie Michaels
Julie Michaels
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Julie Michaels, best known for her role opposite Patrick Swayze in the film Road Hose, has quite literally fought her way out of the blonde bombshell image. Her graphic fight scene with Keanu Reeves in Kathryn Bigelow's Point Break inspired the New York Times to dub her "The BABE who nuked Keanu". She also killed "Jason" in Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday and tangled with Dwayne Johnson in The Scorpion King. Hold on, not done yet . . . she also fought the "Ultimate Fighter" in John Herzfeld's 15 Minutes.

Born in the Northwest, Julie attended the University of Washington as a NCAA gymnast. She then went on to win two titles in the Miss America Pageant before being cast in "Follies on Broadway". Her studies ultimately took her to Asia to study martial arts. She continues to study under sensei Benny Urquidez.

Joel Silver discovered Julie and cast her as a seductress to Swayze. Since then she has been paired opposite Dean Cain, was frozen by "The Governator" (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in Batman & Robin and was cast as a temptress soul in Witchboard 2.

Along with her feature credits, Julie has also made her mark on television shows such as Desperate Housewives, In Justice, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, 24, The Man Show, She Spies and much more.

No matter if the character Julie playing is going to seduce or destroy, the strength and power she brings to the screen proves she is the actress for the new millennium!

http://resumes.breakdownexpress.com/139119-3974921

Written By: Noelle Kim
Shared By: Facé @ ATM Anchor Talent Management

Media Contact
Facé (Fah-Seh)
ATM Anchor Talent Management
8186466987
face@atmanchortalent.com
