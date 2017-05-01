News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JULIE MICHAELS - Ready for Action!
Emmy Nominated JULIE MICHAELS, more gorgeous than ever and ready for Action.
Born in the Northwest, Julie attended the University of Washington as a NCAA gymnast. She then went on to win two titles in the Miss America Pageant before being cast in "Follies on Broadway". Her studies ultimately took her to Asia to study martial arts. She continues to study under sensei Benny Urquidez.
Joel Silver discovered Julie and cast her as a seductress to Swayze. Since then she has been paired opposite Dean Cain, was frozen by "The Governator" (Arnold Schwarzenegger)
Along with her feature credits, Julie has also made her mark on television shows such as Desperate Housewives, In Justice, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, 24, The Man Show, She Spies and much more.
No matter if the character Julie playing is going to seduce or destroy, the strength and power she brings to the screen proves she is the actress for the new millennium!
http://resumes.breakdownexpress.com/
Written By: Noelle Kim
Shared By: Facé @ ATM Anchor Talent Management
Media Contact
Facé (Fah-Seh)
ATM Anchor Talent Management
8186466987
face@atmanchortalent.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse