Conservation focused travel adventure book for children educates through a personalized approach
Newly released personalized kids book, My Way Home inspires a love of travel, curiosity in our world and sense of achievement through discovery while learning about places and the endangered creatures within.
Written by Jessica Stall and illustrated by Juan Chavetta, across the collection of books there are 21 countries visited by kids as they find their way home. In these countries, the child meets, interacts with and helps out a character from that place. Many of these are creatures that are endangered or under threat.
The endangered species featured include some of the well known species in peril such as the Bengal Tiger or Polar Bear, but also include some little known species facing extinction.
One such species is the Ohrid Trout – a declining population of 'living fossils' facing extinction in the crystal clear 3 million year old Lake Ohrid, which runs between Albania and Macedonia. It's extreme depth allowed ice age species to survive in this unique habitat.
Another is the Cascabel Rattlesnake. One of the world's rarest rattlesnakes, the Aruba Island Rattlesnake (locally known as Cascabel) is critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. This pink, blue and brown snake is found only on Aruba, in a habitat now reduced to the southern end of the island.
"Growing up in New Zealand, conservation has always been a big part of the 'clean green kiwi ethos'. When researching the countries for the book, it became apparent how many untold conservation stories were out there. Telling a story that included those unique and not as well publicized creatures is an important way to create awareness and inspire action in both generations."
The coded facts throughout the book often give information about the plight of these animals. Educating through discovery in this way creates a stronger connection with the kids and aligns with the Kids Book Company ethos of 'educate on the sly'.
"Having Jack's name in the book made him instantly connect with it. We read it (too) often and have talked a lot about polar bears having their home melt away," says, Elena Fitzgerald, Jack's mom. Customer of My Way Home.
Kezia Evans says, "My six year old daughter loves this book 'her book she calls it'. After the third or fourth night she began to ask me about the Casabel rattlesnake. I'd never heard of it. We Googled it together and found out all sorts about Aruba, and the habitat it lives in. She was so fascinated by the 'pink snake', she did a study on them for her school project."
My Way Home is currently available as 12 personalized titles in English: for boys and girls from six countries; The United States, England, Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Ireland with Scotland and Singapore coming soon.
