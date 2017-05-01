 
News By Tag
* Criminal Defense Attorney
* West Palm Beach Lawyer
* Lake Worth attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* West Palm Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321


The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Talks About Posting Bond

 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The experience of going through a criminal trial or investigation is extremely nerve wracking. After all, if you don't get the right result, you may see all of your freedoms taken away with jail time and hefty fines. In addition, the mark on your criminal record can make all future business and personal relationships very difficult. However, instead of accepting this as your fate, it pays to bring in an experienced criminal defense attorney to try to get your charges reduced or dropped. The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter can handle your case in their West Palm Beach or Stuart locations.

Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter about the bond process. Bond is either posted in full amount to the sheriff's office, or you can hire a bail bondsman who will post the amount. Remember - if you don't miss any court appearances, your bond will be paid back to you (though a bondsman will receive a 10% non-refundable fee).

Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.

For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
End
Source:The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Criminal Defense Attorney, West Palm Beach Lawyer, Lake Worth attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share