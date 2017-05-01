News By Tag
The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter Talks About Posting Bond
Many people ask attorney Wayne Richter about the bond process. Bond is either posted in full amount to the sheriff's office, or you can hire a bail bondsman who will post the amount. Remember - if you don't miss any court appearances, your bond will be paid back to you (though a bondsman will receive a 10% non-refundable fee).
Each individual criminal case has its own set of circumstances, and it is crucial to have an attorney who understands the many laws and procedural rules that are presented in every case. With everything on the line, your most important decision may end up coming down to the counsel that you select to defend your freedoms. Contact The Law Offices of R. Wayne Richter, today, and get started with your free initial consultation.
For more information visit http://www.richterlawpa.com or call (561) 820-4851.
