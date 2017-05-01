News By Tag
Worldwide High School And College Millennial Film Festival Accepting Entries Now Through July 1
"The Millennial Film Festival strives to provide an elite atmosphere for high school and College students everywhere, It is truly the festival where they are the stars. We will showcase their talents on a grand stage and have intentionally gone after leading film schools to secure scholarships for its top winners such as Yale, Stanford, and Harvard to name a few. Our goal is to give students opportunities they never deemed possible and to create a healthy upscale environment where their voices can be heard" says Millennial Film Festival Director, Shandell King.
The Millennial Film Festival is a philanthropic initiative celebrating student creativity and career exploration by presenting interactive, hands-on film production experiences, and platforms for students to share their stories. The festival is open to high school and college level (19-27 years old) filmmakers and screenwriter's worldwide. MFilmFest is created to provide once in a lifetime experiences and embarks on an exciting journey by creating exquisite opportunities for talented young filmmakers and media enthusiasts. The goal of the festival is to showcase student's talents on a grand stage and equipping them in film education and production.
MFilmFest will be accepting submissions via Film Freeway (https://filmfreeway.com/
The Millennial Film Festival will take place August 16th - 20th, 2017 in the heart of Austin, TX at the historical Driskill Hotel and is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Austin, Austin Film Commission, Final Draft, and The Driskill Hotel.
ABOUT MILLENNIAL FILM FESTIVAL
ABOUT LA VIE THEATERS
La Vie Theaters is a non-profit 501c (3) philanthropic theater company based in Dallas Texas. Their overall goals are by utilizing the arts to enlighten, entertain and provide hope, to our local communities as well nationally. It is their goal, to contribute to advancing our world through education, awareness and inspiring innovative creativity. They are passionate about their mission and will continue through film and theater productions, to provide opportunity, support and exposure to up and coming talent, while advocating other philanthropic organizations in doing so.
