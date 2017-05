Worldwide High School And College Millennial Film Festival Accepting Entries Now Through July 1

mfilm

Contact

Shandell King - Festival Director

Brandi Popowitz - Public Relations

***@mfilmfest.com Shandell King - Festival DirectorBrandi Popowitz - Public Relations

End

-- La Vie Theatres is proud to present the first premiere multicultural film festival for high school and college level students,). The festival is excited to announce a call for entries in all categories –including unique groupings such as, and. Entry submissions are being accepted now through July 1st, 2017. See website (http://mfilmfest.com/)for a complete listing of categories.saysDirector,Theis a philanthropic initiative celebrating student creativity and career exploration by presenting interactive, hands-on film production experiences, and platforms for students to share their stories. The festival is open to high school and college level (19-27 years old) filmmakers and screenwriter's worldwide.is created to provide once in a lifetime experiences and embarks on an exciting journey by creating exquisite opportunities for talented young filmmakers and media enthusiasts. The goal of the festival is to showcase student's talents on a grand stage and equipping them in film education and production.MFilmFest will be accepting submissions via Film Freeway ( https://filmfreeway.com/ festival/TheMillennialFilmFestival ) with fees ranging from $10- $35 per entry. All entries will be evaluated by skill and talent and will be screened on the story and overall production value. Open date of film submissions isand all entries are to be submitted no later than. Acceptance notifications will go out on July 4Thewill take placein the heart of Austin, TX at the historical Driskill Hotel and is sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Austin, Austin Film Commission, Final Draft, and The Driskill Hotel.For details and more information please visit:www.filmfreeway.com/festival/TheMillennialFilmFestivalThe Millennial Film Festival is the first premiere multi-cultural film festival for high school and college level students. The festival embarks on an amazing journey celebrating student creativity and career exploration by presenting interactive, hands-on film production and elite platforms for students to share their stories. The Millennial Film Festival is open to high school and college level filmmakers and screenwriters worldwide.La Vie Theaters is a non-profit 501c (3) philanthropic theater company based in Dallas Texas. Their overall goals are by utilizing the arts to enlighten, entertain and provide hope, to our local communities as well nationally. It is their goal, to contribute to advancing our world through education, awareness and inspiring innovative creativity. They are passionate about their mission and will continue through film and theater productions, to provide opportunity, support and exposure to up and coming talent, while advocating other philanthropic organizations in doing so.Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MillennialFilmFest/Twitter: @MillennialFilm (https://twitter.com/MillennialFilm)(#unstoppable #mfilmfest)Instagram: @MFilmFest (https://www.instagram.com/mfilmfest/) (#unstoppable #mfilmfest)Email: info@mfilmfest.com