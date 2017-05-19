 
Industry News





Join us at our CoolEvent on Friday, May 19, 2017

Introducing CoolSculpting, the FDA approved, non-surgical treatment for fat elimination
 
 
CoolSculpting
CoolSculpting
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- You have heard of the FDA approved, non-surgical treatment for fat elimination that is sweeping the nation. Now join us on Friday, May 19, 2017 for an opportunity to learn more about this revolutionary treatment from Sheri Golden, PA-C, Co-Founder and CEO of Allure Rejuvenation Center.

Sheri was one of the first medical professionals to use the first generation of the CoolSculpting technology over 7 years ago. Her feedback along with other leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other medical professionals helped evolve the technology to its current form resulting in shorter treatment times and a more effective response in eliminating fat.

Date:          Friday, May 19, 2017

Time:          4:00 – 6:00 PM

Location:       Allure Rejuvenation Center

         Marsha Tobias Salon

         1605 Locust Street

         Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Don't miss this great opportunity to:

·      Get a free consultation with Sheri

·      Purchase a custom, CoolSculpting treatment package at 25% off (Only available at the event)

·      Enter a raffle to win 1 free treatment cycle[1]

We will also have wine and hors d'oeurves for your enjoyment.

To book a specific time to meet Sheri, please register online at http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/make-an-appointment/ and select "CoolEvent – Free Consultation."

We look forward to introducing and explaining how CoolSculpting can help you get to a slimmer you.

About Allure Rejuvenation Center

Allure is a boutique skin care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596

[1] Only one person may be named winner and the drawing will take place at the event. CoolSculpting treatment cycle is not transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash or exchange for any other products or services. CoolSculpting treatment cycle must be used by Augustr 19, 2017.

