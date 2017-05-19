News By Tag
Join us at our CoolEvent on Friday, May 19, 2017
Introducing CoolSculpting, the FDA approved, non-surgical treatment for fat elimination
Sheri was one of the first medical professionals to use the first generation of the CoolSculpting technology over 7 years ago. Her feedback along with other leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons and other medical professionals helped evolve the technology to its current form resulting in shorter treatment times and a more effective response in eliminating fat.
Date: Friday, May 19, 2017
Time: 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Location: Allure Rejuvenation Center
Marsha Tobias Salon
1605 Locust Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Don't miss this great opportunity to:
· Get a free consultation with Sheri
· Purchase a custom, CoolSculpting treatment package at 25% off (Only available at the event)
· Enter a raffle to win 1 free treatment cycle[1]
We will also have wine and hors d'oeurves for your enjoyment.
To book a specific time to meet Sheri, please register online at http://allurerejuvenationcenter.com/
We look forward to introducing and explaining how CoolSculpting can help you get to a slimmer you.
About Allure Rejuvenation Center
Allure is a boutique skin care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
[1] Only one person may be named winner and the drawing will take place at the event. CoolSculpting treatment cycle is not transferrable and cannot be redeemed for cash or exchange for any other products or services. CoolSculpting treatment cycle must be used by Augustr 19, 2017.
Contact
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
End
