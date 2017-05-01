News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patricia Chandler a Solo Exhibit of Paintings July 1- July 30 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition of paintings by artist Patricia Chandler on Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 a.m.
Born and raised in Maine, Pat's career as a trained commercial and fine artist spans multiple genres including illustration, portraiture, and landscapes. Her current series of paintings represent a trend toward abstraction and depict her ongoing interest in mood, atmosphere, and spatial relationships.
The public is invited to meet Pat at a reception at Richard Boyd Art Gallery Saturday, July 1 between the hours of 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. when she will be available to discuss her current series of paintings. The exhibit is open free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through July 30, 2017.
About Patricia Chandler
Pat Chandler received her BFA in Illustration from Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, RI and MFA in Painting and Printmaking from Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, NY. After several years of working in the commercial field creating illustrations Pat moved to Minnesota, where she renewed her interest in printmaking, moving back to Maine in 1971.
Pat says, "Maine's more remote regions inspired much of my artwork to the same degree that its landscapes informed my early life. My creative process and production inevitably refer to my geographic roots. Throughout my 50 year career as a commercial and fine artist, I have retained an interest in various forms of realism persisting in contemporary 20th and 21st century art.
Although a few of my paintings are a result of learning old master techniques, in my work, realism sometimes asserts itself as a meditative study of sorts. In all of my paintings there is a continuum that began in realism but over time evolved into more expressionistic, abstracted works."
For years Pat's focus has been on the creation of fine art, but on occasion, she will receive and accept a commercial illustration proposal. As in 2013, when she was asked by Henry Hamilton to illustrate his children's book of tales titled Night Full Frightfull. Pat says, "It was one of the most enjoyable labors of my career to imagine and execute the scenarios evoked by Henry's poetry."
About the Gallery
Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street, in the first building on the right, on the first floor. The gallery represents established and emerging artists with a connection to the state of Maine, creating original works of visual art in a broad range of styles from contemporary to traditional realism.
During the months of April through October the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily. From November through the end of March the gallery is open between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Additional days and times can be scheduled by appointment.
For more information about the exhibit or reception please contact Richard Boyd Art Gallery by phone at 207-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like the gallery on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Copyright©2017 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.
Contact
Pamela Williamson
***@richardboydartgallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse