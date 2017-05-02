News By Tag
CoolSculpting® in Downtown Walnut Creek, CA
Allure Rejuvenation Center now offering the only FDA approved non-surgical treatment for fat elimination
"CoolSculpting is a method of eliminating fat, even in stubborn areas, that is backed by science," said Sheri Golden, PA-C, Co-Founder and CEO. "What Botox® and dermal fillers have done for facial rejuvenation, CoolSculpting is doing for fat elimination and body contouring,"
In fact, there have been:
· Over 70 scientific and clinical journal papers, medical meeting posters, and technical reports published on CoolSculpting
· 5,500 clinical trial patients studied
· Over 4 million procedures done worldwide
How does it work?
The CoolSculpting procedure safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin. Treated fat cells are crystalized (frozen), then die. Over time, your body naturally processes the fat and eliminates these dead cells, leaving a more sculpted you. Untreated areas will have no change in fat cell distribution.
Are you ready to transform the way you look?
Make an appointment today for your free consultation. We will work with you to determine your goals and desires, recommend a course of action that you are comfortable with and create a customized treatment plan ensuring full coverage of treatable fat.
Book at http://AllureRejuvenationCenter.com/
Or call (925) 482-8336
About Allure Rejuvenation Center
Allure is a boutique skin care organization serving the Bay Area. Sheri Golden, PA and the Medical Director, Wilson Tsai, MD, have created Allure Rejuvenation Center as a place where women and men can call upon to enhance their beauty in a relaxing, beautiful and professional environment. Bringing New York City experience and techniques to the West Coast, Sheri will work with you to rejuvenate and bring out your natural beauty. Allure is located within the renowned Marsha Tobias Salon at 1605 Locust St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596
[1] In the U.S., the CoolSculpting procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental area, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, upper arms, and underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll). In Taiwan, the CoolSculpting procedure is cleared for the breakdown of fat in the flank (love handle), abdomen, and thigh. Outside the U.S. and Taiwan, the CoolSculpting procedure for non-invasive fat reduction is available worldwide.
Contact
Alex Arvanitidis
***@allurerc.com
End
