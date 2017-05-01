 
News By Tag
* Lead Poisoning
* Ehs
* Air Testing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321


Could Lead Hazards Exist In Your Home Discussed in New Video

Could Lead Hazards Exist In Your Home Discussed in New Video
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lead Poisoning
* Ehs
* Air Testing

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Features

PHOENIX - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses possible lead sources that may still exist in many homes across the country.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that at least 4 million households have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "While people of all ages are at risk of lead poisoning, children are frequently most vulnerable. We hope this new video helps to shed light on common sources of lead in homes across North America."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/bJQR9jNBnp8



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,111,000 times or to join more than 2,685 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Contact
Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cochraneassoc.com Email Verified
Tags:Lead Poisoning, Ehs, Air Testing
Industry:Health
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cochrane & Associates, LLC News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share