News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sparky Dublin Start-up Defies Adtech industry with Content Driven Targeting Approach to Brand Safety
The Era of Data Driven Digital Advertising is Dead. Next Generation Adtech focuses on Content not Data to Connect Ads to Audiences
Unlike the rest of the adtech industry, Vidiro doesn't use Behavioural Targeting data for ad placements – it uses Content.
Vidiro's radically different approach permits advertisers to connect ads to audiences via the content they are watching right now, not the historical data used in behavioural targeting.
"Vidiro doesn't care who the consumer is, what we care about is the content they are viewing. Just like TV, this tells us the type of ad that will be relevant to that content and consumer. It's the most comprehensive in-market solution available to advertisers"
"The era of data driven targeting is coming to a close. It's backfired on brands resulting in the legitimate brand safety concerns that advertisers have. Consumers don't like being tracked around the internet, it's invasive and the reality is brands don't really need that level of data to reach their ideal consumer", continues Henderson.
"Advertisers are actually seeking contextually relevant ad placements and Vidiro can offer that. When an ad is relevant to the content being viewed we have found audience engagement is significantly better, with click thru rates of almost 90%", Henderson continues. "This supports Vidiro's view that when ads are connected to content, consumers are interested in what they have to say."
This notional concept exists between TV advertisers and audiences – the implicit trade-off is in order to get the content, the consumer will watch the ad, or at least tolerate it. In digital video though, with irrelevant ads served against content, consumers instead skip ads or ad block.
Outstripping its nearest competitors in scale, VIDIRO scans and analyses the entire YouTube universe, estimated at over two billion videos.
Unlike other data driven solution providers who have created private marketplaces, these limit the pool of available video inventory which will, according to Vidiro, push up advertising prices and negatively impact on the entire ecosystem. Vidiro's solution, in contrast, works across the entire YouTube inventory and all ad formats available in the Google DMB and Adwords exchange.
Offering pre-bid segmentation on video-level targeting, Vidiro says brands can identify before they bid which videos they want to advertise against – crucially for brands it also means that no third party measurement or post-campaign verification is required.
"The verification is done in advance of the programmatic ad buying so an advertiser can tell the Google exchange what it wants to bid on. Integrated into the platform is a post campaign audit tool so that advertisers can see clearly after their campaign which videos performed best, amongst other things", adds Henderson.
Uniquely, VIDIRO's platform offers advertisers an Adaptive Programmatic Buying feature, that is, the ability to adapt ad buying in virtual real-time. As new campaign relevant content is uploaded to YouTube, it is incorporated into the current campaign. The adaptive programmatic feature allows advertisers to continually tweak or adapt their campaign to target just the videos that deliver the highest performance rates and optimise campaign value - the lowest performers are discarded and the best performing videos are targeted.
It's not just brands who are concerned about ad placements either. Parents are also concerned that their children may be served ads based on parental surfing habits. Again here Vidiro wins out, as the focus remains on the content being viewed at that moment, it means only an ad relevant to that specific content will be served, so the platform makes YouTube more kid friendly too.
Simply by using a content driven strategy, Vidiro resolves many of the advertising industry problems. Using Content as the primary driver offers transparency, better value, high impact, segmented, qualified audiences and improved brand safety.
With impending data legislation about to create a major headache for global advertisers, GDPR will impact across all EU countries from 2018. Using Vidiro's technology this headache disappears because no consumer data is required or held – the focus is only on the content. This also means Vidiro's platform is COPPA compliant.
COPPA prohibits tracking data for Kids – a difficult category to reach on YouTube as a result. However, Vidiro has the largest compiled database of interest based audience segments for this category, identifying about 20 nanosegments behind the 1.5 billion weekly views of videos popular with younger audiences with brand reach for leading brands such as LEGO, Play-Doh and Hot Wheels seeing consistent weekly viewing levels.
Creating relevant touchpoints for marketers used to the familiarity of traditional advertising, the technology supports the full suite of 230 IAB advertising categories, unlike Google, who categorise video according to just 32 categories.
"Almost the entire digital advertising industry is fixated on more data as the solution to the current woes experienced on YouTube. The predominant feature of the industry is behavioural targeting; it's an over-personalization of the consumer which caused the brand safety problem in the first place", states Henderson.
ENDS
About GDPR and COPPA Legislation
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) http://www.eugdpr.org/
Children's Online Privacy Protection (COPPA) https://www.ftc.gov/
About Vidiro (www.vidiro.com)
Vidiro is an international award winning video analytics company, specialising in media planning tools for YouTube advertising technologies. Vidiro has the most comprehensive in-market solution available for content driven advertising on YouTube. The company is based in Dublin, the heart of Big Data Analytics research, with offices in London, the heart of Big Advertising.
Media Contact
Vidiro Analytics Ltd
+44 0203239 3357
***@vidiro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse