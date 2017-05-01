 
Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
7654321

5895 18th St N, #1, St Petersburg, FL 33714

Deborah Ward & Associates, Keller Williams Realty, has listed a fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Town Apartments
 
 
Newly remodeled kitchen -- 5895 18th St N, #1, St Petersburg, FL
Newly remodeled kitchen -- 5895 18th St N, #1, St Petersburg, FL
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor end unit feels brand new from top to bottom! The spacious layout includes a bonus sun room that is not reflected in public records. The galley kitchen offers all new cabinetry, counters and appliances, including gas stove and offers plenty of storage. It is located only steps away from the over-sized open plan living room-dining room combination. The gleaming wood flooring throughout, coupled with the huge corner window creates a bright, sunny and inviting space with plenty of room for entertaining. The Master bedroom is generously sized and features double closets and a private bathroom, which has been remodeled with high-end finishes. The guest bathroom also offers all new fixtures and a solid surface vanity. The freshly painted interior, new wood-look window blinds, wood flooring, all new trim and interior doors complete the package! The community is age-restricted, and at least one owner must be 55 years old or older. Sorry, no pet and no leasing.

To view pictures and details, please visit: http://589518thstreetnorth1.thebestlisting.com/

To schedule a private showing of this property, please call Deborah Ward & Associates at 727-216-9273 or email info@DeborahWard.com (mailto:info@DeborahWard.com).

Deborah Ward & Associates is a top selling team at Keller Williams Realty. Deborah and her team's knowledge, experience and caring personalities have all contributed to their real estate success.  They pride themselves in their track record of overcoming obstacles to get to the closing table.  Their motto is"Everything closes at Deborah Ward & Associates!

Contact
Deborah Ward
727-216-9273
info@deborahward.com
Source:
Email:***@deborahward.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
