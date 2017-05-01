 
Industry News





NJ Company Identifies Environmental Problems With Oil Tanks Sweeps Using GPR !

Many unsuspecting property buyers hire a company to do a tank sweep with a metal detector. Many times these metal detectors miss buried tanks. Ground Penetrating Radar provides a picture of the subsurface instead of a beep.
 
BERNARDSVILLE, N.J. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Oil Tank Sweeps are not crreated equal. Most oil tank sweepsare perfromed by home inspectors or oil tank companies that do not have Qualified personnel perfroming the test. Environmental Systems uses Geo- Physical Experts and Licensed Site Remediation Professional- (LSRPS) to conduct the Oil Tank Sweep and Soil Boring if necessary. The typical home inspector or oil tank company does not have LSRPs on staff and are not really qualified to identify underground structures. Ground Penetrating Radar is more sensitive than a Metal detector or a metal magnetometer.  GPR identifies structures through wood, Asphalt and concrete and can identify buried construction materials, septic tanks and oil tanks down to a depth of 25 feet. Environemntal Systems Ground Penetrating Radar used state of the Art imaging technolgy to locate tanks and underground piping that could be obscured by other structures. Ground Penetrating Radar can also identify sink holes that are underground voids that could clapse and cause serious injury.

To obtain additional information contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com

Environemntal Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
Email:***@depenvirosystems.com
Property Inspection, Oil Tank Sweeps, Realtor Com
Real Estate
Bernardsville - New Jersey - United States
