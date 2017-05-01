News By Tag
NJ Company Identifies Environmental Problems With Oil Tanks Sweeps Using GPR !
Many unsuspecting property buyers hire a company to do a tank sweep with a metal detector. Many times these metal detectors miss buried tanks. Ground Penetrating Radar provides a picture of the subsurface instead of a beep.
To obtain additional information contact Environmental Systems at 732-892-8707 or visit our website at depenvirosystems.com
Environemntal Systems
732-892-8707
info@depenvirosystems.com
