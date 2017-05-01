Come celebrate the festival's 38th Edition from June 29th to July 8th, 2017

--Few festivals in North America boast the global talent, artistic diversity and penchant for excellence that define the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Since its establishment in 1980, the festival has provided jazz aficionados with an opportunity to share their burning passion for soulful music and imaginative creativity.Today, the festival accommodates thousands of skilled artists and over 2 million festivalgoers. The festival's concert series is spread across several outdoor stages and 11 concert halls, all located in the heart of downtown Montreal.This Montreal International Jazz Festival will celebrate its 38edition from June 29to July 8and will once again unite music lovers for the largest celebration of its kind in the world. The following is a brief rundown of the main attractions that will take the stage at the renowned event.The festival may be a paradise for jazz listeners, but it has also recently gained credence for its inclusion of genres such as blues, soul, swing, electronica and folk. Enter Bob Dylan, the folk icon who is clearly the biggest name on the docket.For nearly six decades, Dylan has been a revered figure in pop culture. Boasting the widespread influence and irresistible appeal of a shamanistic cult leader, Dylan valiantly defied music conventions and achieved deep emotional resonance throughout his storied career. To many, Dylan is the greatest storyteller of all time and a lyrical genius whose brilliance is only discovered once in a generation. Through his lyrics, the bard produces wistful tales of fallible heroes and dastardly villains with complex motivations. In addition, magical realism, social unrest, nostalgic wanderlust and existential contemplation define Dylan's pantheon of eclectic songwriting themes. Dylan's lyrical prowess is particularly potent on celebrated songs such as "Blowin' in the Wind", "Like a Rolling Stone" and "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall."The Nobel laurate will bring his spellbinding presence and artistry to the Bell Centre on June 30 to promote, his latest collection of Sinatra-era renditions from the Great American Songbook.With her distinguishably raspy voice, confessional lyrics and admirable vigor, Melissa Etheridge has ascended to rock and roll superstardom, as well as established herself as one of America's most dynamic icons. A true anomaly, Etheridge has built an expansive career by defying expectations, breaking down barriers and overcoming seemingly unsurpassable challenges. Etheridge is best known for her 1993 mainstream breakthrough, which was certified six-time platinum and featured the Grammy-winning hit "Come to My Window". This year, Melissa will make her long-awaited return to the festival after a 28-year absence. During her performance on July 5 at Salle Wilfried-Pelletier, she is expected to sing her classics, as well as tracks from her latest album. Etheridge will also be sharing the bill with British soul singer Joss Stone, who is currently promoting her seventh albumIn the wake of her moving tribute to Leonard Cohen at this year's Juno Awards, indie monarch Feist has returned with a new single, a new album and a new identity. This time around, the Calgary native has completely shed the quirky free-spirited image that defined her early work and instead adopted the guise of an lovelorn poet who strives for intense intimacy and enlightenment. On her latest studio effort, Feist trades her catchy melodies for stripped-back ruminations on solitude and loneliness, thereby demonstrating that she has indeed come a long way from her 2007 breakthrough hit "1234". In fact,finds Feist utilizing her evocative voice to add layers of elegance to her lamentations on insufferable desolation and depraved infatuation. On July 4, the Polaris Music Prize winner will fill Salle Wilfied-Pelletier with the sound of her sublime vocals and sweeping instrumentals.For years, guitarist Robert Fripp and his ever-changing lineup of diverse musicians have earned international recognition and critical adoration with sweeping instrumental pieces, aggressive rhythms and an innovative technique that is grounded in improvisation. Through an unwavering dedication to an inventive artistry and an unquenchable desire to exclusively recruit high-level players, the band has created a potent fusion of psychedelic rock, jazz, folk music, blues and heavy metal. Moreover, the rockers have also been lauded for their instrumental prowess, technological adaptation and intricate compositions. On July 3, King Crimson will inject the Jazz Festival with a high dosage of adrenaline-infused progressive rock with a performance at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.While she may be proficient at playing instruments such as the guitar and the harmonica, Serena Ryder's greatest asset continues to be her powerhouse voice. The Canadian crooner can reach notes ranging from a resounding wail to a husky growl. Ryder's holler has set her apart from her contemporaries, helped her claim multiple accolades and allowed her to channel the likes of Stevie Nicks and Supertramp. 2016 was a busy year for the Strumbellas, a six-piece Canadian band whose electrifying folk rock sound has taken home two prestigious Juno Awards. With the significant radio airplay of the smash single "Spirits", the Strumbellas were catapulted into the mainstream. The energetic band's latest album is a testament to its proclivity for thundering, fast-paced anthems. Witness the new sound of Canadian alternative rock as the Strumbellas unleash their crowd-rallying tunes at Metropolis on July 6.