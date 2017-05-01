 
Industry News





Downtown Ocala Toastmasters Celebrates Second Anniversary

Local Toastmasters group helping Ocala, FL residents develop public speaking skills since May 2015.
 
OCALA, Fla. - May 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Downtown Ocala Toastmasters will be celebrating their two-year anniversary as a group. Since 2015, the club has been dedicated to helping people in Ocala, Florida become better speakers and leaders.

The event will be held during the group's regular weekly meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2017 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.. The public is welcome to attend. Visitors are invited to participate and learn more about both the local Toastmasters groups and the organization as a whole.

The club, located in Toastmasters District 84, has an active membership and always welcomes new members. Downtown Ocala Toastmasters meets each Thursday at Noon at the Power Plant Business Incubator at 405 SE Osceola Ave. Ocala, 34471. For more information about the club, please visit

https://www.toastmasters.org/Find-a-Club/04290786-downtown-ocala-toastmasters

About District 84

District 84 comprises more than190 corporate and community clubs across Central Florida. To learn more about District 84 please visit:http://www.toastmastersd84.org/

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 332,000 in more than 15,400 clubs in 135 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders.

Contact
Downtown Ocala Toastmasters
Andrew Comeau, Public Relations
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Downtown Ocala Toastmasters
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
